BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi opened up about feeling targeted after she failed to secure enough votes to avoid the eviction list

Abi told housemates Temi and Nomy that some housemates actively disliked and antagonised her inside the house

Temi and Nomy urged Abi to stay, with Temi even suggesting she consider a mental health check-up before making any decision

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abi has contemplated walking away from the competition voluntarily, telling fellow housemates that she believes others in the house have been working against her.

The conversation came after Abi failed to receive enough votes from her housemates to keep herself off the eviction list, landing her among 19 contestants currently at risk of being sent home this week.

BBNaija's Abi considers shocking exit as nomination drama takes emotional toll. Credit: Omogeabi

Source: Instagram

Following the nomination outcome, Abi sat down with Temi and Nomy and aired her frustrations. She alleged that a group of housemates had coordinated against her and that some of them harboured a personal dislike for her, making her stay in the house increasingly difficult.

Temi and Nomy Urge Abi to Stay

Rather than agree with her, both Temi and Nomy pushed back against the idea of a voluntary exit. The two encouraged her not to allow other contestants to force her out of a competition she chose to enter.

Temi went a step further, suggesting that Abi consider a mental health check-up before arriving at any firm decision about leaving.

Whether Abi will take their counsel on board or proceed with an exit remains to be seen.

Four housemates are currently safe from eviction this week: Tram, Barry, and Goddessa, who were saved by their fellow housemates, and Chimsom Chuka, who earned immunity through a Head of House save. The remaining 19, including Abi and Head of House Sheba, are still in the running for possible eviction.

BBNaija viewers divided as Abi contemplates voluntary exit from Season 11. Credit: Omogeabi

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Abi's Possible Exit

The situation drew plenty of attention on social media, with viewers divided over Abi's next move. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@_sammiejozie wrote:

"To my greatest surprise, ABI is considering a voluntary EXIT from #Bbnaija show. I am so glad her friends NOMY, TEMI AND ARAGA are convincing her. I really hope she's okay"

@mummyOsasogie commented:

"Abi wants to take a voluntary exit🌚 This housemate are not strategic, there's no way I'll not want you to go if I were in that house"

@iNexumHQ shared:

"Abi shouldn't try and take any voluntary exit. She has to think about the millions of people supporting her, I know it's about herself at this moment but she should also look at the bigger picture atleast before making any deciding."

@Fswglory added:

"Araga is funny Why's he trying to convince Abi not to take a voluntary exit?"

Watch Abi's emotional outburst below:

Mercedes Finds Herself in an Awkward Situation

Legit.ng highlighted facts about Mercedes, a housemate from BBNaija Season 11, who experienced a wardrobe slip in the dressing room. This brief incident sparked significant discussion online as viewers reacted to how she gracefully handled the situation amidst the attention.

In a reality show where every moment is scrutinised, Mercedes' calm demeanour during the wardrobe mishap has captivated fans, prompting them to share their thoughts across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng