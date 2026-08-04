New Zealand's official government website has published the full list of privileges and responsibilities that come with obtaining citizenship in the country

Foreigners who become New Zealand citizens gain the same entitlements as those born in the country, spanning travel, voting, and economic rights

The government also outlines the conditions under which a citizen's status can change, including rare cases where citizenship can be taken away

New Zealand's government has published a detailed breakdown of the rights and responsibilities that foreigners acquire when they successfully obtain citizenship in the country.

According to the official New Zealand government website, anyone who becomes a New Zealand citizen is entitled to the same privileges as a person born in the country, with no distinction made based on how citizenship was obtained.

New Zealand announces 7 benefits benefits enjoy after obtaining citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What New Zealand Citizens Are Entitled To

The government lists seven key privileges available to citizens. These include:

1. Right to live in New Zealand indefinitely

2. Travel internationally on a New Zealand passport

3. Vote in elections

4. Stand for parliament or local government

5. Gain full access to education

6. Gain full economic and social rights

7. Right to represent the country in sports.

Alongside those privileges, the government is clear that citizenship carries responsibilities. Citizens are required to obey and promote the country's laws, avoid acting against New Zealand's interests, register on the electoral roll, pay tax, and behave as responsible members of society.

Notably, while registration on the electoral roll is compulsory, actually casting a vote is not.

When Citizenship Status Can Change

The government also explains the circumstances under which a citizen's status can be affected. New Zealand permits dual or multiple citizenship, though it acknowledges that not all countries share that policy. Individuals who are gaining citizenship in a country that does not allow dual nationality may be required to give up their New Zealand citizenship in the process.

In rare cases, the Minister of Internal Affairs holds the authority to strip a person of their New Zealand citizenship entirely. Anyone who loses citizenship through this process would no longer be permitted to hold a New Zealand passport and could also lose the right to remain in the country.

The publication of these privileges has drawn attention from Africans exploring migration options, particularly amid ongoing conversations about the benefits of settling in countries with strong passport access and social rights.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng