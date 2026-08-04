The UK government has published rules on what food and animal products travellers are permitted to bring into Great Britain for personal use

A specific list of items, including packaged plant products, is allowed in from any country without restrictions

Some items on the list come with conditions attached, meaning not every version of a food automatically qualifies for entry

The UK government has published clear guidelines on what food items travellers may carry into Great Britain, covering everything from baked goods to packaged soups, with certain conditions applying to specific products.

The rules, which apply to England, Scotland and Wales, set out which foods can cross the border from any country in the world without triggering any restrictions at the point of entry. Separate rules govern food brought into Northern Ireland, the government noted.

The UK lists foods travellers can bring into the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Foods allowed into the UK without restrictions

According to the UK government, several categories of food are freely permitted regardless of where a traveller is arriving from. These include bread, cakes without fresh cream, biscuits, chocolate, confectionery, pasta and noodles, packaged soups, stocks and flavourings, processed and packaged plant products, and food supplements containing small amounts of animal product, such as fish oil capsules.

However, a number of these categories come with important qualifications. Bread is only permitted if it does not contain meat or dairy-filled sandwiches. Chocolate and confectionery products must not contain large quantities of unprocessed dairy to qualify. Pasta and noodles are permitted only when they are not mixed with or filled with meat. Packaged plant products must be processed or packaged, covering items such as packaged salads and frozen plant material.

What travellers should know before packing

The distinction between what is and is not allowed often comes down to ingredients and packaging rather than the food type itself. A plain croissant, for instance, would likely fall under permitted baked goods, while a croissant filled with meat or fresh dairy could raise concerns under the rules.

Travellers heading to the United Kingdom from any destination, including those arriving from outside the European Union, are expected to be aware of these requirements before packing food in their luggage.

What travellers cannot bring into the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published official guidance detailing restrictions on food and animal products that travellers cannot bring into Great Britain.

Travellers carrying items protected under CITES may face an additional permit requirement before entering the country.

Source: Legit.ng