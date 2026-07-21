Every upcoming anime releasing in August 2026 and where you can watch them

August 2026 brings an exciting lineup of new series, returning seasonal favourites, and major cinematic releases. Upcoming anime releasing in August 2026 include The Ribbon Hero, Link Click Season 3, Shiranuhi, and Thunder 3. Fans can catch these shows across popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Watch The Ribbon Hero (L), Banana Fish (C), Link Click Season 3 (R). Photo: @catsuka, @banana.fishtv, @animeledgernews on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Netflix leads August with high-profile global premieres. Highlights include Osamu Tezuka's fantasy feature The Ribbon Hero and the English dub of Banana Fish .

and the English dub of . Crunchyroll remains the primary destination for ongoing blockbusters. Features include Re: ZERO Season 4 and Link Click Season 3.

Season 4 and Season 3. Theatrical releases headline the end of the month with Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht - Rising debuting globally in digital and cinema.

Upcoming anime releases in August 2026

August 2026 boasts a strong mix of brand-new productions and returning favourites. Streaming platforms are catering to diverse audiences with action, supernatural mysteries, and slice-of-life comedy. Below is a list of new anime releases for August 2026, with premiere dates and streaming platforms.

Title Release date Where to watch Daemons of the Shadow Realm (continuation) 1 August Netflix, Crunchyroll Akane-Banashi (finale) 2 August Netflix Chainsmoker Cat (continuation) 7 August Netflix The Ribbon Hero 8 August Netflix Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-Season 4 12 August Crunchyroll Banana Fish (English dub debut) 12 August Netflix Link Click Season 3 14 August Crunchyroll The 100 Girlfriends Who Really... Love You Season 3 18 August Crunchyroll Shiranuhi 21 August Theatre Thunder 3 22 August Netflix Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Walpurgisnacht: Rising 28 August Crunchyroll, theatre

Daemons of the Shadow Realm (1 August)

Genre : Action, adventure, supernatural, fantasy

: Action, adventure, supernatural, fantasy Studio : Bones Film

: Bones Film Director : Masahiro Ando

: Masahiro Ando Leading voice cast : Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Yuichi Nakamura, Misaki Kuno

: Kensho Ono, Yume Miyamoto, Yuichi Nakamura, Misaki Kuno Where to watch: Netflix, Crunchyroll

This dark fantasy continuation follows separated twins Yuru and Asa. They battle supernatural forces to uncover their hidden heritage after their village is attacked.

Adapted from Hiromu Arakawa's manga, the series first premiered on 4 April 2026. Crunchyroll acts as the primary global host for this 12-episode spring release.

Kensho Ono leads an acclaimed voice cast. Director Masahiro Ando helms the project alongside scriptwriter Noboru Takagi. The plot blends high-stakes action with deep political conflicts and ancient lore.

Akane-banashi (2 August)

Genre : Drama, slice-of-life, comedy, coming-of-age, rakugo

: Drama, slice-of-life, comedy, coming-of-age, rakugo Studio : ZEXCS

: ZEXCS Director : Ayumu Watanabe

: Ayumu Watanabe Leading voice cast : Anna Nagase, Takuya Eguchi, Rie Takahashi

: Anna Nagase, Takuya Eguchi, Rie Takahashi Where to watch: TV Asahi (IMAnimation), Netflix

Akane-banashi premiered in Japan on 4 April 2026. Netflix began global streaming on 17 May, leading up to this season finale on 2 August.

The story follows Akane Osaki, a high schooler aiming for top ranks in traditional rakugo storytelling. She pursues the art after a sudden failure ruined her father's career.

Talented Japanese actress Anna Nagase voices Akane with remarkable emotional depth. The narrative relies heavily on voice performance, precise timing, and family legacy. It offers a grounded look at discipline within traditional Japanese performance arts.

Chainsmoker Cat (7 August)

Genre : Comedy, slice-of-life, adult

: Comedy, slice-of-life, adult Studio : Bibury Animation Studio

: Bibury Animation Studio Director : Taku Kimura

: Taku Kimura Leading voice cast : Yūko Natsuyoshi, Misato Matsuoka, Yurie Funato, Ayaka Shimizu

: Yūko Natsuyoshi, Misato Matsuoka, Yurie Funato, Ayaka Shimizu Where to watch: Netflix

Chainsmoker Cat is a slice-of-life comedy about Yaniko, a struggling catgirl. She battles to pay rent and keep jobs while managing a heavy nicotine habit.

Yaniko's loyal friends and sister constantly step in to help her succeed. This chaotic summer series premiered on 2 July 2026 and releases weekly on Netflix.

Yūko Natsuyoshi leads the voice cast as Yaniko. Supporting performances include Japanese actors Misato Matsuoka, Yurie Funato, Ayaka Shimizu, and Shiori Izawa.

The Ribbon Hero (8 August)

Genre: Action, fantasy, romance

Action, fantasy, romance Studio: Science SARU / Qzil.la

Science SARU / Qzil.la Director: Yuuki Igarashi

Yuuki Igarashi Leading voice cast: Saya, Mayumi Shintani, Kouki Uchiyama

Saya, Mayumi Shintani, Kouki Uchiyama Where to Watch: Netflix

Inspired by Osamu Tezuka's classic manga Princess Knight, this Japanese series arrives on Netflix on 8 August 2026. Science SARU and Qzil.la co-animated the film, featuring fluid action sequences and a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Sapphire, a young princess, arms herself with a magical sword and sacred ribbon. She fights bravely to protect her kingdom from corrupt aristocrats.

The Ribbon Hero blends fast-paced swordplay with tense political intrigue. It highlights her struggle to maintain hope across a divided land.

Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 (12 August)

Genre: Dark fantasy, psychological, isekai

Dark fantasy, psychological, isekai Studio: WHITE FOX

WHITE FOX Director: Masahiro Shinohara

Masahiro Shinohara Leading voice cast: Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Inori Minase

Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Inori Minase Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Re: ZERO Season 4 is one of the long-awaited upcoming anime seasons returning to Crunchyroll on 12 August 2026. Following recent traumatic events, Subaru Natsuki faces his deadliest trial yet. The group travels across a scorched wasteland toward the mysterious Pleiades Watchtower.

Re: ZERO's plot shifts toward survival in harsh environments, against ancient wardens, and amid psychological trauma. Expect tight pacing, intense personal drama, and key reveals about the Witches of Sin.

Studio WHITE FOX retains its signature tension and detailed character design. Yusuke Kobayashi delivers another powerful performance as Subaru.

Banana Fish (English Dub Debut) (12 August)

Genre: Action, crime, drama, thriller

Action, crime, drama, thriller Studio: MAPPA

MAPPA Director: Hiroko Utsumi

Hiroko Utsumi Leading voice cast: Yuma Uchida, Kenji Nojima

Yuma Uchida, Kenji Nojima Where to Watch: Netflix

MAPPA's acclaimed crime thriller originally aired in 2018. Netflix now grants long-time fan wishes by launching the official English dub on 12 August 2026.

Set in New York City's criminal underworld, the story follows teenage gang leader Ash Lynx. He investigates a dangerous mind-altering drug called "Banana Fish."

Ash Lynx's path crosses with Eiji Okumura, a gentle Japanese photographer visiting America. The series blends gritty urban action with emotional depth.

Link Click Season 3 (14 August)

Genre: Sci-Fi, mystery, drama, time travel

Sci-Fi, mystery, drama, time travel Studio: Studio LAN

Studio LAN Director: Haolin Li

Haolin Li Leading voice cast: Su Shangqing, Yang Tianxiang, Li Shimeng

Su Shangqing, Yang Tianxiang, Li Shimeng Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

The acclaimed time-travel mystery Link Click (Shiguang Dailiren) returns for Season 3 on 14 August 2026. Studio LAN delivers another intense instalment following last season's cliffhanger.

Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang use photo-jumping powers to enter memories and solve client cases. However, dark family secrets begin to surface. The duo must navigate dangerous paradoxes that threaten their reality.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really... Love You Season 3 (18 August)

Genre: Romantic comedy, harem, parody

Romantic comedy, harem, parody Studio: Bibury Animation Studios

Bibury Animation Studios Director: Hikaru Sato

Hikaru Sato Leading voice cast: Wataru Kato, Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita

Wataru Kato, Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Returning for another round of chaotic comedy, The 100 Girlfriends enters Season 3 on 18 August 2026. Rentarou Aijo continues his mission to love every single soulmate equally.

Season 3 introduces new eccentric additions to Rentarou's growing group. Expect more fourth-wall breaks, physical comedy, and colourful character dynamics. Studio Bibury maintains bright visuals and high-energy pacing throughout.

Shiranuhi (21 August)

Genre : Drama, fantasy, myth

: Drama, fantasy, myth Studio : CoMix Wave Films

: CoMix Wave Films Director : Ryo Katanosaka

: Ryo Katanosaka Leading voice cast : Kana Hanazawa, Shinichiro Miki

: Kana Hanazawa, Shinichiro Miki Where to watch: Theatre

Set in 1996 Kumamoto, Shiranuhi is a 35-minute short film about a 10-year-old boy named Minato. Living with an alcoholic father, Minato finds comfort solely in his friend Ben-chan.

Facing permanent separation, Minato's desperate prayer to a mysterious light twists into a curse. This coming-of-age tragedy explores grief, resentment, and supernatural power.

CoMix Wave Films produced the project alongside film director Ryo Katanosaka. The leading voice cast features Kana Hanazawa and Shinichiro Miki. The film debuts in Japanese cinemas starting at Shinjuku Wald 9.

Thunder 3 (22 August)

Genre: Sci-Fi, action, mystery

Sci-Fi, action, mystery Studio: CloverWorks

CloverWorks Director: Shinichiro Ushijima

Shinichiro Ushijima Leading voice cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yūki Kaji

Daiki Yamashita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yūki Kaji Where to Watch: Netflix

Debuting on Netflix on 22 August 2026, Thunder 3 adapts Yūki Yūki's genre-bending manga. The manga series ran in Kodansha's Monthly Shōnen Magazine between May 2022 and June 2026.

The story revolves around Pyontaro and his two middle school best friends, Hiroshi and Tsubame—together known as the 'Small Three'.

The quiet lives of the Small Three change when a strange video disc creates a portal to another world. Pyontaro's younger sister accidentally steps through the portal and disappears into the unknown. The brave boys jump in to save her and enter a dangerous war against giant aliens.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising (28 August)

Genre: Psychological, magical girl, dark fantasy

Psychological, magical girl, dark fantasy Studio: Shaft

Shaft Directors: Akiyuki Shinbo, Yukihiro Miyamoto

Akiyuki Shinbo, Yukihiro Miyamoto Leading voice cast: Aoi Yūki, Chiwa Saito, Kaori Mizuhashi

Aoi Yūki, Chiwa Saito, Kaori Mizuhashi Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Theatre

Serving as the direct sequel to 2013's Rebellion, this new anime premieres globally on 28 August 2026. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo, the story follows middle school girls led by Madoka Kaname and Homura Akemi. They gain magical powers after making a wish with a mysterious creature.

The girls soon discover their new roles demand immense sacrifice, suffering, and dark emotional pain. Tainted by despair, these fighters eventually transform into the dangerous monsters they hunt. Unbreakable bonds drive them to battle fate itself to rescue one another from endless grief.

What big anime is coming out in August 2026?

The biggest upcoming anime debuting in August 2026 include Studio Shaft's Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht – Rising on 28 August and Re: ZERO Season 4 on 12 August.

Which platforms have the best new anime coming out this month?

Netflix and Crunchyroll share the late-summer spotlight. Netflix leads in feature-film exclusives like The Ribbon Hero, while Crunchyroll hosts top episodic series like Link Click Season 3.

Are there any classic anime receiving dub premieres in August 2026?

MAPPA's celebrated urban crime drama Banana Fish receives its long-awaited English dub premiere on Netflix on 12 August 2026.

With so many compelling upcoming anime releases arriving in August 2026, fans have an exceptional array of series and films to look forward to. Whether you are looking for psychological thrillers, Sci-Fi, or mystery, viewers can catch these anime on all major streaming services like Netflix and Crunchyroll, as well as in theatres.

Legit.ng published an article about anime releases for June 2026. Several exciting anime titles come out in June 2026. You can watch new seasons of popular shows on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Top releases include Shangri-La Frontier, Marriagetoxin, and director Mamoru Hosoda's film Scarlet.

Netflix leads the month with major hits like Kill Blue and Baki-Dou. Meanwhile, ongoing weekly series will keep shōnen fans entertained all month long. Be sure to check both major streaming platforms so you do not miss anything.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng