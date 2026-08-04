Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso confirmed Mykhailo Mudryk rejoined the squad in Hong Kong after an 18-month absence

Mudryk tested positive for a banned substance and was only recently cleared to compete following a change in WADA rules

Alonso also added that no decision has been made on the Ukrainian winger's future, describing his situation as ‘a special case’

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has spoken publicly about Mykhailo Mudryk's return to first-team activity, saying the winger could be available for selection as soon as the club's pre-season fixture against Juventus in Hong Kong.

Mudryk has been absent from competitive football for 18 months after testing positive for meldonium, a prohibited substance.

Mykhailo Mudryk rejoins Chelsea squad in Hong Kong after doping ban. Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong.

Source: Getty Images

He was recently cleared to return following a change to the World Anti-Doping Agency's regulations, and wasted no time joining Chelsea's pre-season tour in Asia.

Alonso confirms Mudryk's readiness

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Alonso confirmed that both Mudryk and new signing Danny Welbeck are in contention to feature against Juventus. He said Mudryk came straight from the airport to the team hotel upon landing in Hong Kong.

“Yesterday was more about the feelings, the emotions to be back with the team more than assessing the fitness level. He could play, maybe 90 minutes too early, but he can be selected. He is selected so he can play,” Alonso said.

The Chelsea manager also acknowledged that the club has not yet settled on a long-term plan for the Ukrainian, pointing to the speed at which events have unfolded.

“No decision made. Everything has happened so quickly, so the main thing is that we were thinking about the person, to feel that he was back in the group dynamic, part of the team,” Alonso added.

“And we need to assess, but for sure... it is a special case with him, so we need to be sensitive.”

How Mudryk kept himself sharp

According to the BBC, Mudryk worked hard throughout his ban to keep his fitness and sharpness at a high level.

He reportedly hired a private coach and arranged sessions against both goalkeepers and outfield players at Honeycroft Stadium, the home of seventh-tier club Uxbridge FC. He also completed a summer training camp in Austria ahead of his return to the Chelsea squad.

A final decision on whether Mudryk remains at Chelsea or moves out on loan is expected once the club has had time to properly evaluate his physical condition.

Mudryk reacts after doping clearance

Legit.ng previously reported that Mykhailo Mudryk reacted after the English Football Association cleared him of the doping charges after 18 months.

The Ukrainian winger maintained his innocence and thanked everyone who stood by him during that period, particularly his club Chelsea.

Source: Legit.ng