Nigerian rapper Falz spoke on The BTS Reality podcast about what he considers the ideal age to tie the knot

Falz argued that a person's 20s should be spent on self-discovery and personal growth rather than rushing into marriage

The rapper's comments sparked a heated debate online, with fans divided over whether age truly determines marriage readiness

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, widely known as Falz, has waded into the ongoing conversation about marriage timing, expressing his belief that the 30s are the ideal period to settle down.

The musician shared his perspective during an appearance on The BTS Reality podcast, where he argued that most people have not yet developed the emotional, financial and mental maturity needed for marriage before turning 30.

Nigerian rapper Falz advises young people to prioritise personal growth before marriage. Photo: falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

The rapper also pointed to social pressure as a key force driving young people into unions they are not ready for.

In his view, Falz said the 20s are a season for exploration, growth and living freely, not for making lifelong commitments.

"Getting married in your 30s is the best. Don't let anyone pressure you into getting married before 30. By 30s, you have gained more life experiences. In your 20s, you are still figuring yourself out. Your 20s are for learning, growing, and enjoying life. In your 30s, you combine all the knowledge and try to direct your life. So, it is better to wait till your 30s before getting married," Falz stated.

Watch Falz speak on the age he thinks is the best to get married below:

Fans react to Falz's views on marriage

The rapper's comments quickly caught fire online, with Nigerians weighing in from different angles, some backing him wholeheartedly. In contrast, others questioned the practicality of his advice in the current economic climate.

@LpTbEaT wrote:

"He is 💯 right, a lot of people who rush into marriage are regretting it now, some of them rush because they have made small money and some women self fall for the money there man had, but money don finish now there eye don clear"

@Kenny70164657 offered a different take:

"I don't think marriage has any right age...As long as you are emotionally, mentally and financially ready...You can go ahead to marry. But even at that, Physical growth is also need, teenagers don't have any business getting married"

@AziakponoMI6 noted:

"Age of marriage should be based on the stream of time we leave in. Over 50 years ago life is not so terrible as we see today, hence marrying early then seems ok. But today, the reverse is the case..."

@IkechukwuAmaef6 concluded:

"Depends on what you are waiting for, soon the agenda will be 40 all for what, if you have money and someone willing to risk it with you go on. At 30yrs experience are gathered, yet people marry at 30 and cheat, divorce, fight bitter, hate each other and all. So it depends"

Falz speaks about waiting until adulthood brings greater maturity before getting married. Photo: falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

Falz clarifies his political stance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rapper Falz clarified that he has never endorsed any politician or party, including during the 2023 presidential election.

He explained on Arise TV that his caution stems from seeing the same political figures recycled across election cycles, making it difficult to vouch for anyone.

Falz urged Nigerians, especially youths, to increase voter turnout in the 2027 elections as the best safeguard against electoral manipulation.

Source: Legit.ng