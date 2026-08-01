The United Kingdom (UK) government has published guidance on what migrants must do if their visa is tied to a relationship that has ended

Affected migrants are urged to apply for a new visa as soon as possible rather than waiting for their current leave to expire

Routes available include work visas, parent visas, private life visas, and indefinite leave to remain for domestic abuse survivors

The United Kingdom government has laid out the visa options available to migrants whose right to remain in the country was based on a relationship that has since broken down through divorce or separation.

The official guidance, published by the UK Home Office, makes clear that affected migrants must not wait for their current visa to expire before seeking a new immigration status. Applying as soon as the relationship ends is strongly advised.

UK explains what migrants can do with their visas after a marriage breaks down. Photo Credit: WPA Pool

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Visa routes available after a relationship ends

According to the Home Office, migrants in this situation can explore the following options:

1. A work visa, if the applicant is eligible for employment-based leave.

2. A parent visa, applicable where the applicant has a British child, settled in the UK, or has lived in the UK for at least seven years.

3. A private life visa, available to those who have spent a significant amount of time living in the UK.

4. Another type of visa, depending on individual circumstances.

5. Indefinite leave to remain on the grounds of domestic violence or abuse, for applicants whose relationship broke down because of such treatment.

6. Indefinite leave to remain through long residence, for example, for those who have lived in the UK for at least 10 years.

What indefinite leave to remain means

The Home Office explained that indefinite leave to remain, sometimes called settlement, allows a person to live, work, study, and access benefits in the UK without any time limit attached to their stay. It also opens a pathway to British citizenship for those who qualify.

The guidance covers a range of circumstances, recognising that relationship breakdowns happen for different reasons. Migrants fleeing domestic violence or abuse are specifically identified as a group with access to a dedicated settlement route, separate from the general long-residence route.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had updated its graduate visa rules.

Where to apply for visas in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had highlighted Nigerian cities where foreigners can apply for visas.

The information, published on the VFS Global Nigeria portal for UK visa services, outlines two categories of centres across the country: standard Visa Application Centres and Premium Application Centres, each with different locations and operating schedules.

Three cities host the standard Visa Application Centres, which operate from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00.

Source: Legit.ng