Latvia published the conditions foreigners must satisfy before their citizenship application can be processed on the government's official website

The requirements cover residency, language proficiency, and knowledge of the national anthem and Latvian history

Applicants must also prove they have a legal source of income before Latvia considers their citizenship request

Latvia has outlined four conditions that any foreigner must satisfy before the country will consider granting them citizenship, with full details published on the government's official website.

The Latvian government has structured the process around four distinct areas, and applicants are expected to meet all of them before their case can move forward.

Latvia explains 4 requirements foreigners must meet before getting citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/SOPA Images/imantsu

Source: Getty Images

The 4 requirements for Latvian citizenship

1. Residency - The applicant must have lived in Latvia continuously for the past five years and must hold a valid permanent residence permit at the time of application.

2. Language - A working command of the Latvian language is compulsory. This goes beyond basic conversation; applicants must demonstrate that they can speak, understand, read, and write in Latvian.

3. National anthem and history - Latvia also requires applicants to know the words of the national anthem and to have a foundational understanding of the country's history. This signals an expectation that new citizens will be meaningfully connected to national identity, not simply resident on paper.

4. Source of income - The individual must be employed and must present documentation confirming a legitimate source of income. Latvia wants to be satisfied that applicants can support themselves financially within the country.

Where to find more information

The Latvian government has made the complete details of these requirements available on its official website, where prospective applicants can also find guidance on the specific documents they will need to gather and submit as part of the process.

Germany bans foreigners from voting, gives exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government said foreign nationals are not allowed to vote or contest elections at the federal, state, or local level.

However, the government explained that citizens of other European Union (EU) countries may vote and stand as candidates in local elections under specific constitutional rules.

Source: Legit.ng