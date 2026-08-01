Oni Esther Abisola graduated from Adeleke University as the second-best student in her department despite juggling student politics and chapel activities

The graduate revealed her CGPA of 4.93 and her position as third-best graduating student in her faculty on social media

Esther shared a five-point list of strategies she followed throughout her studies that she credits for her outstanding result

Oni Esther Abisola, a fresh graduate of Adeleke University, has opened up about how she earned a first-class degree while staying active in campus life, sharing the five strategies that kept her on track.

In a TikTok video posted on her page, Esther revealed a CGPA of 4.93 and finished as the second-best graduating student in her department and third-best in her entire faculty. She admitted the achievement still feels difficult to process.

Lady who graduated from Adeleke University with first class shares 5 success tips. Photo Source: TikTok/totesbyesther

Source: Getty Images

How Esther graduated with a first class

"CGPA: 4.93. Graduating as the second-best graduating student in my department and the third-best graduating student in my faculty. Even as I type this, it still feels surreal," she said.

What makes her story particularly compelling is that she was not studying in isolation. Throughout her time at Adeleke University, Esther was involved in student politics and chapel activities, commitments that eat into the time many students dedicate purely to academics.

Despite that, she kept her education as her primary focus, a decision she says was central to her outcome.

In a follow-up video on her TikTok page, @totesbyesther broke down the five things she did consistently during her studies:

1. Determination

2. I took my academics seriously

3. I planned to attend all my lectures

4. Know your lecturers

5. Take your CA very seriously

The 5 steps Esther followed

The list covers both mindset and practical habits. Determination sits at the top, pointing to the role of intentionality before any strategy kicks in. Attending lectures consistently and taking continuous assessment seriously speak to the day-to-day discipline she maintained across her years on campus.

Her advice to get to know lecturers is particularly pointed. For many Nigerian university students, understanding how individual lecturers structure their courses, what they emphasise, and how they mark can make a meaningful difference in performance over time.

Esther's post has resonated with students and recent graduates who recognise the challenge of balancing personal ambitions with academic demands, particularly in a university environment where distractions are constant.

Read the post about he academic achievements below:

Babcock graduate bags first class at 19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 19-year-old graduate of Babcock University earned a First Class in Software Engineering.

The young graduate, Daniel Eshiotienamhe Kadiri, said he finished with a 4.50 CGPA and did not fail a single course throughout his time at the university.

Source: Legit.ng