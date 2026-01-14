A look at Scott Adams' wife and dating history before and after the fallout
Scott Adams' wife, Kristina Basham, is a commercial pilot, flight instructor, pianist, and social media personality. Following his divorce from Shelly Miles, the American author and cartoonist married Kristina Basham in 2020. Adams is currently single as he battles stage four metastatic prostate cancer.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Scott Adams is single as of 2026 and recently announced plans to convert to Christianity.
- He was married to Kristina Basham from 2020 until their divorce in 2022.
- Basham is a commercial pilot and flight instructor.
- The cartoonist married Shelly Miles in 2006 and divorced eight years later in 2014.
Profile summary
Full name
Kristina Basham
Gender
Female
Date of birth
31 July 1988
Age
37 years old (as of January 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Walnut Creek, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-spouse
Scott Adams
Children
2
University
UC Berkeley
Profession
Commercial pilot, flight instructor, pianist, social media personality
Bio of Scott Adams' wife, Kristina Basham
The American writer was married to Kristina Basham for two years. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day, despite their 31-year age gap, and tied the knot on 11 July 2020.
Kristina Basham was born on 31 July 1988 in Walnut Creek, California, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. While Kristina has kept details of her family background private, she is currently a student at the University of California, Berkeley, where she is pursuing a degree in Neuroscience.
What does Kristina Basham do for a living?
Kristina Basham is a multifaceted professional, widely recognised as a commercial pilot and flight instructor at Fiori Aviation. Beyond the cockpit, she is a social media personality with over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, where she shares snippets of herself flying planes and with her family.
Scott Adams' ex-wife is also a former model with Ford Inc., as well as a pianist and violinist. The pilot is an aspiring neuroscientist studying at UC Berkeley and holds a master's degree in economics.
Inside Scott Adams’ short-lived marriage to Kristina Basham
Kristina and Scott Adams' union ended amicably after nearly two years. In 2018, the creator of Dilbert announced one of his breakups with the social media personality in his YouTube channel, citing that he had read a tweet she had posted. He told his fans:
I woke up this morning to find out, via a tweet, that Christina has broken up with me. So, I just read the tweet myself. So, obviously, I knew something was brewing, but I wasn't expecting it this morning.
As of January 2026, Adams is single amid health issues, including stage four metastatic prostate cancer, leading to lower-body paralysis. According to Hollywood Life, the cartoonist noted that his life expectancy was short:
I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.
Scott Adams’ first marriage: life with Shelly Miles
Before Kristina Bashan, Scott Adams was married to Shelly Miles. The two met at a health club around 2002 and began dating two years later in 2004.
Shelly Miles and Scott Adams got married on 22 July 2006, aboard the yacht Commodore Galaxy in San Francisco Bay. Their wedding was officiated by the ship's captain and was attended by approximately 150 guests and family members. Adams became stepfather to Shelly's two children from her previous marriage: a 6-year-old son, Justin, and an 8-year-old daughter, Savannah.
Their union lasted eight years, ending in divorce amicably around 2014 with Adams citing challenges blending lifestyles and preferences. They lived only a block away from each other. In September 2014, Scott told Psychology Today:
She moved only a block away, and we remain best friends. The problem was never our feelings for each other but rather the restrictions of blending two sets of preferences.
Tragically, his stepson, Justin, passed away in 2018. Adams broke the news on video on his Periscope, saying in part:
The little boy I raised from the age of two was dead.
Who are Kristina's children?
Kristina Basham has a son born in September 2024. In June 2024, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, announcing that she was eight months pregnant, and in March 2025, she posted her son, with the caption:
I can’t believe my son is already a month old.
FAQs
- Who is Scott Adams? He is an American cartoonist, writer, and social commentator best known as the creator of the Dilbert comic strip.
- What happened to Scott Adams? The American writer was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
- Is Scott Adams still married? Adams is divorced and single as of January 2026.
- What is Scott Adams' current health status? According to NBC News, he is currently battling stage four metastatic prostate cancer, resulting in paralysis from the waist down.
- Who is Scott Adams' ex-wife? The Dilbert director has two ex-wives: Kristina Basham and Shelly Miles.
- Who is Kristina Basham? Kristina is a commercial pilot, flight instructor, former model, and social media personality.
- Does Kristina Basham have children? Basham welcomed a son in 2024.
Adams Scott's wife, Kristina Basham, entered his life as his Dilbert muse, only for the fairy-tale romance to end two years later. The American cartoonist and writer has been navigating the uncharted territories of single hood while battling prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.
Legit.ng published an article about Deborah Merlino. Deborah Merlino is famous for associating with the Philadelphia mafia boss Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino. The mob wife has kept her personal and career life out of the spotlight.
Deborah Merlino married Joseph Merlino in 1997. Besides being a mob wife, she is a mother of two daughters: Nicolette and Sophia Merlino. Discover lesser-known details about Deborah Merlino.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.