Scott Adams' wife, Kristina Basham, is a commercial pilot, flight instructor, pianist, and social media personality. Following his divorce from Shelly Miles, the American author and cartoonist married Kristina Basham in 2020. Adams is currently single as he battles stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

Kristina Basham in a plane (L) and posing outdoors (R). Photo: @kristinabasham on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Scott Adams is single as of 2026 and recently announced plans to convert to Christianity .

and recently announced plans to . He was m arried to Kristina Basham from 2020 until their divorce in 2022 .

from until their . Basham is a commercial pilot and flight instructor .

is a . The cartoonist married Shelly Miles in 2006 and divorced eight years later in 2014.

Profile summary

Full name Kristina Basham Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1988 Age 37 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Walnut Creek, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Scott Adams Children 2 University UC Berkeley Profession Commercial pilot, flight instructor, pianist, social media personality Instagram @kristinabasham

Bio of Scott Adams' wife, Kristina Basham

The American writer was married to Kristina Basham for two years. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day, despite their 31-year age gap, and tied the knot on 11 July 2020.

Kristina Basham was born on 31 July 1988 in Walnut Creek, California, United States. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity. While Kristina has kept details of her family background private, she is currently a student at the University of California, Berkeley, where she is pursuing a degree in Neuroscience.

What does Kristina Basham do for a living?

Scott Adams, ex-wife Kristina Basham posing at an airstrip. Photo: @kristinabasham on Instagram (modified by author)

Kristi⁠na Basham is a multifaceted professional, widely recognised as a commercial pilot and flight instructor at Fiori Aviation. Beyond the cockpit, she is a social media personality with over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, where she shares snippets of herself flying planes and with her family.

Scott Adams' ex-wife is also a former model with Ford Inc., as well as a pianist and violinist. The pilot is an aspiring neuroscien​tist studying at UC Berkeley and holds a master's degree in economics.

Inside Scott Adams’ short-lived marriage to Kristina Basham

Scott Adams poses for a portrait in his home office on Monday, January 6, 2014 in Pleasanton, California. Photo: Lea Suzuki

Kristi⁠na and Scott Adams' uni‌on ende‍d​ amicably after n‌early two years. In 2018, the creator of Dilbert announced one of his breakups with the social media personality in his YouTube channel, citing that he had read a tweet she had posted. He told his fans:

I woke up this morning to find out, via a tweet, that Christina has broken up with me. So, I just read the tweet myself. So, obviously, I knew something was brewing, but I wasn't expecting it this morning.

As of January 2026, Adams is single amid health issues, including stage four metastatic prostate cancer, leading to lower-body paralysis. ​According to Hollywood Life, the cartoonist noted that his life expectancy was short:

I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.

Scott Adams’ first marriage: life with Shelly Miles

Before Kristina Bashan, Scott Adams was married to Shelly Mile⁠s. The two met at a health club around 2002 and began dating two years later in 2004.

Shelly Miles and Scott Adams got married on 22 July 2006⁠, aboar​d the‍ ya‌c‍ht‍ Commodore Galaxy in San Franci‍sco Bay. Their wedding was officiated by the ship's captain and was attended by approximately 150 guests and family members. Adams becam‍e stepfather to Shelly's tw⁠o children fro​m her previous marriage​: a 6-year-old son‌, Justin, and an 8-year-old daughter⁠, Sava​nnah.

Scott Adams pictured at the White House on 3 August 2018 (L), and seated in his studio on 12 April 2017 (R). Photo: @scottadams925 on Instagram, @ScottAdamsOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Th​eir union l​a‌st‍ed eight yea​rs, ending in d​ivorce amicably around 2014 with Adams citing challenge‍s blending life‌sty‍les and pre‌feren‌ces. They lived only a block away from each other. In September 2014, Scott told Psychology Today:

She moved only a block away, and we remain best friends. The problem was never our feelings for each other but rather the restrictions of blending two sets of preferences.

Tragically, his stepson, Justin,‌ passed away in 2018. Adams broke the news on video on his Periscope, saying in part:

The little boy I raised from the age of two was dead.

Who are Kristina's children?

Kristina Basham has a son born in September 2024. In June‍ 2024, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram, announcing that she was eight mont‌hs pregnant, and in March 2025, she posted he​r son, with the caption:

I can’t believe my son is already a month old.

FAQs

Who is Scott Adams? He is an American cartoonist, writer, and social commentator best known as the creator of the Dilbert comic strip. What happened to Scott Adams? The American writer was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Is Scott Adams still married? Adams is divorced and single as of January 2026. What is Scott Adams' current health status? According to NBC News, he is currently battling stage four metastatic prostate cancer, resulting in paralysis from the waist down. Who is Scott Adams' ex-wife? The Dilbert director has two ex-wives: Kristina Basham and Shelly Miles. Who is Kristina Basham? Kristina is a commercial pilot, flight instructor, former model, and social media personality. Does Kristina Basham have children? Basham welcomed a son in 2024.

Adams Scott's wife, Kristina Basham, entered his life as his Dilbert muse, only for the fairy-tale romance to end two years later. The American cartoonist and writer has been navigating the uncharted territories of single hood while battling prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.

