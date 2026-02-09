How Paige Bueckers' brother and sisters have been there for her big moments
Whether they are courtside at a high-stakes WNBA game or sharing a quiet moment on the sidelines, Paige Bueckers’ brothers and sister Drew, Ryan, and Lauren are her biggest supporters. As she transitioned from a UConn legend to a Dallas Wings star, her family has remained her anchor, offering genuine support through every milestone.
- Paige Bueckers is the only child of her parents, Bob Bueckers and Amy Fuller, who divorced and remarried.
- Drew Bueckers is Paige's half-brother from her father's second marriage to Moe Roberts.
- Ryan and Lauren Fuller are the basketballer's half-siblings from her mother's marriage to Scott Fuller.
Meet Paige Bueckers' brothers and sisters
While Paige Bueckers is often in the spotlight alone on the court, her life off-court is anchored by a close-knit, blended family. The sports personality has three younger half-siblings: Drew, Ryan, and Lauren from her parents' other relationships.
Paige Bueckers is the only child born to Bob Bueckers and Amy Fuller before their divorce when she was three. After the split, she stayed in Minnesota with her father, Bob, a software engineer.
Her mother, Amy, an equipment specialist, moved to Montana. Both parents remarried, and Paige's family grew, creating a unique support system that shows up for her at every significant milestone. Here is a closer look at each of her siblings:
Drew Bueckers: The hype man
Drew Bueckers is Paige's younger half-brother from her father Bob's second marriage to Moe Roberts. He was born in 2013 and is roughly 12 or 13 years old as of 2026.
Drew Bueckers is biracial. His father, Bob, is White, while his mother, Moe, is Black. Drew has been a central figure in Paige's advocacy for social justice. She frequently uses her platform to speak on building a safer, more accepting world for him.
According to The Washington Post, she has had conversations about racial issues:
It's bad having to have those conversations with your little brother on how he should act because of his skin color... Just having that fear of one wrong judgment and his life could be on the line is super scary, and it’s something I want to change.
Drew shares a tight bond with her basketball-playing sister and often appears on her sister's social media pages. In August 2020, Paige shared an Instagram post of Drew, stating how she wanted to make a change for him. She captioned the photos and videos:
At what point do they stop looking at my little brother as a cute little boy and instead as a threat to society? It scares me. I’m going to work for change, little brother. I want you to grow up in a world that accepts you for who you are.
Drew also recorded a video describing her older sister, Paige Bueckers:
You’re such a great role model to me… You help people… You’re always there for others.
Ryan Fuller: The quiet supporter
Ryan Fuller is Paige's half-brother from her mother's marriage to Scott Fuller. Unlike Drew, Ryan tends to stay out of the limelight. He lives in Montana with his mother and sister. However, he makes the trip for the big moments lit at the courtside for Paige's emotional Senior Night at the University of Connecticut.
Lauren Fuller: The little cheerleader
Lauren Fuller is the youngest half-sibling of Paige Bueckers. She also lives in Montana with her brother, mother, and father.
A viral clip on TikTok of Lauren and Paige holding hands at her Connecticut senior night in February 2025 captured just how close they are.
In June 2016, Paige posted a photo of Lauren beside hers on X (Twitter), showing how different they were. She captioned the photo.
Me and my sister are completely opposite.
Behind the flashy highlights and WNBA stardom, Paige Bueckers brothers, Drew and Ryan, and her sister, Lauren, have always been in her corner. They are not just her siblings; they are her loudest cheerleaders, turning every big win on the court into a celebration for the whole family.
