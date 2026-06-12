Jay-Jay Okocha has received a special FIFA-backed award for his display against Spain at the 1998 World Cup

The Nigerian icon was recognised despite not scoring or providing an assist in the famous 3-2 victory

Celebrities and former Super Eagles stars flooded his social media page with congratulatory messages

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has been recognised for one of the most memorable performances of his illustrious career after receiving a retrospective Player of the Match award for Nigeria's famous victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian legend shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he unveiled the special honour, which was presented through a collaboration involving FIFA, Michelob ULTRA and football media platform Copa90.

Jay-Jay Okocha in action against Spain at Stade De La Beaujoire on June 13, 1998 in Nantes. Photo by Tony Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in the video, the former Fenerbahce midfielder expressed his delight at receiving the award nearly three decades after the historic encounter in France.

"Hello, this is JJ Okocha. I'm about to unveil this special award being given to me by FIFA," Okocha said.

"It was given to me for winning the Superior Man of the Match in a World Cup game, Nigeria versus Spain 1998.

"Special thank you to Michelob ULTRA and Copa90 for this amazing recognition. I'm so honoured to receive it."

Recognition for a memorable display

The award forms part of an initiative launched by Michelob ULTRA and Copa90 to honour outstanding individual performances from World Cup matches played before FIFA officially introduced the Player of the Match award in 2002.

Copa90 explained the scale of the project in a social media post:

"580 games ✅ 580 names ✅ One Michelob ULTRA Superior Player of the Match trophy ✅

"We've researched every FIFA World Cup™ game from 1930 to 1998 to reward a player from each match.

"Now they're engraved on the trophy forever."

According to the organisers, extensive research was conducted across World Cup archives to identify players whose performances deserved recognition.

Jay-Jay Okocha with the Michelob ULTRA Superior Man of the Match award. Photo by Jay-Jay Okocha

Source: Instagram

Why Okocha's performance stood out

On June 13, 1998, Nigeria faced heavily fancied Spain in a Group D encounter at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Although Okocha neither scored nor provided an assist, his influence on the contest was enormous. The attacking midfielder constantly troubled the Spanish defence with his movement, close control and creativity.

Spain's backline, which included stars such as Fernando Hierro and Raul, struggled to contain the Nigerian playmaker throughout the contest.

Statistically, per Sofascore, Okocha produced an impressive all-around performance. He registered 71 touches, completed 29 of his 40 passes, created two chances, delivered three crosses and completed nine dribbles. He also won one tackle and an interception, recovered possession eight times with 18 ground duels and seven aerial duels.

His display helped Nigeria fight back twice to claim one of the greatest victories in the country's football history.

Mutiu Adepoju equalised after Spain had taken the lead, before an own goal from veteran goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta restored parity. Sunday Oliseh then produced a stunning long-range strike in the 78th minute to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria eventually finished top of Group D before suffering elimination in the round of 16 against Denmark.

Nigerian players pose for the official team picture against Spain on June 13, 1998 in Nantes. Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT

Source: Getty Images

For many football followers, Okocha's dazzling display against Spain remains one of the finest individual performances by an African player on the World Cup stage.

Stars celebrate Okocha

Several celebrities, former footballers and admirers reacted to Okocha's post on the recipient of the award.

@Copa90 wrote:

"Fully deserved! 👏 Iconic team, iconic player."

Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi added:

"U Were So Good They Named U TWICE Jay Jay... Congratulations Brother @official_jj10 👏👏👏"

Former Nigeria international Jude Ighalo simply wrote:

"Senior man 🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾"

Ex-Super Eagles forward Ikechukwu Uche commented:

"Onyegwu 👏🏾💪🏽"

Businessman Obi Cubana described Okocha as:

"Legend 🐐👑❤️❤️❤️"

Former defender Kenneth Omeruo also congratulated the football icon, writing:

"Congratulations senior ❤️❤️"

Media personality Victor Ude paid glowing tribute to the former Bolton Wanderers star.

"This is why I don't just throw the word 'Legend' up and down anyhow. This man made the world realize that football can make you forget your sorrows. ❤️ Real Legend!"

Comedian Owen Gee added:

"Forever a legend, football maestro ⚽️🏟️"

The recognition arrives as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway in North America without Nigeria, after the Super Eagles failed to secure qualification.

Oliseh explains South Africa's opening defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fellow 1998 World Cup hero Sunday Oliseh argued that South Africa's 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup was largely caused by the pressure of playing on football's biggest stage.

Oliseh argued that Hugo Broos' men were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the tournament and insisted the result should not be interpreted as a reflection of their overall quality.

Source: Legit.ng