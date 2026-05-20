A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated the conclusion of her medical laboratory science studies at the University of Ibadan

She shared how her family faced financial challenges before she got admission into the University of Ibadan

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Oyindamola Adegoke, celebrated as she bagged a degree in medical laboratory science from the University of Ibadan.

She took to social media to share how her family faced financial challenges before she gained admission.

A UI medical student who faced financial challenges bags degree after years. Photo: LinkedIn/Oyindamola Adegoke

Source: TikTok

UI student shares story as she graduates

On her LinkedIn page, Oyindamola Adegoke shared the words her neighbour told her when her family was having financial issues.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"“I don’t think your parents can afford to send you to the university.” Those were the words my 24-year-old neighbor and friend, a first-year physiology student at the University of Lagos, said to me about 13 years ago.

"The words weren’t malicious. They were just a reflection of my family’s reality at the time. My dad had just lost his job, so my sister and I had to move to a public school to continue our secondary education. My mum was literally the breadwinner then.

"So yeah, maybe she was right, but not for long. Guess who just got inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession at the prestigious University of Ibadan yesterday???? Meeeeeeeee.

"And it was all sponsored by my parents. Not once were my fees paid by other family members or outsiders. Looking back now, I hold no grudges against my neighbor. Her statement was only based on what our family was going through at the time. However, I will never be defined by my background.

"I’ve learned that the more you let a single belief define you, the less capable you are of adapting when life challenges you. My whole future almost got decided in one of my family’s lowest moments, but that’s not where the story ended. So yeah, I made it. Reintroducing; MLSCt. Oyindamola Adesola Adegoke (Histopathology/Cytopathology) (B.MLS, Ibadan)."

A lady shares how she bagged degree despite family’s financial challenge. Photo: LinkedIn/Oyindamola Adegoke

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI medical graduate's post

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the medical laboratory scientist on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Okolo Kefas said:

"Congratulations Oyindamola Adegoke 🎉 Truly our background doesn't define us."

Oluwajuwon Anjola Famuyide said:

"Wao! 🥹 I celebrate you greatly ma'am. This truly serves a lesson of what we allow to define us or choose to believe."

Kim Hale said:

"Congratulations."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng