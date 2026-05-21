A young man celebrated the conclusion of his physiotherapy studies at the University of Ibadan, alongside his lover

He listed their achievements and awards, revealing that they both emerged as the best male and female graduates in their department

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young couple

A Nigerian man, Oluwasegun Akinwola, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from the University of Ibadan.

He shared how he and his lover emerged as the best graduating students in their department.

A couple at University of Ibadan bag first-class degrees, emerge best in department. Photo: @_numuno

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan couple bag medical degree

Identified as @_numuno on X, the young man posted a picture of himself and his lover, Jacintha, highligting their achievements.

He said:

"I think I will just post everything induction related now while I have the time. President of Association of Physiotherapy Students x Editor-in-chief of PhysioPress

"Best Graduating Male Student x Best Graduating Female Student, Department of Physiotherapy

"PT. AKINWOLA O. O. (First Class Honours) X PT. NOSAZEOGIE J. U. (First Class Honours) @JNosazeogie

"4 times Association of Physiotherapy Students' Couple of the Year

"1 time UCH Students' Association Couple of the Year

"1 time Alexander Brown Hall Power Couple of the Year .

"I am happy for this new phase with my best friend and woman and glad we did it together."

Oluwasegun had also shared some of his personal achievements as an undergraduate in UI.

He wrote:

"Winner of the ACAPN International Scientific Conference Inter-University Quiz Competition (against schools that had 2 representatives each, I was the single representative from UI) .

"Winner of the ABH League and the Coach of the Season as well as entering the Team of the Season in my debut season as coach (my first match of the league was a 5-1 defeat, after that we went on an unbeaten run till the end of the season) - We received a VVIP ticket to watch Shooting Stars as Team of the Season.

"Egbe Omo Oduduwa Scholar (awarded to the highest performing students from Yoruba States in UI)."

See his X post below:

Reactions trail UI couple's achievements

@Oguntolaoreolu1 said:

"Congratulations. Una take this relationship goal serious o."

@Deborah583136 said:

"Congratulations from your fellow Physio I love this Gone are the days where they say relationship will make you fail in school or distract you."

@Dprecious0 said:

"My typeeeee Congratulations to you both."

@AdamsMicha71740 said:

"Congratulations to you both. Scholars Greater heights in Jesus name."

@olawills2 said:

"You bagged two degrees Congratulations my bro."

@Tom_Tom3003 said:

"You people brought your love in Tokyo to X too??"

@funminiyiaj said:

"Wow, congratulations to you both."

A Couple at UI bag first-class degrees, emerge best students in department. Photo: @_numuno

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng