Eric Chelle has named strong squads for the Unity Cup and friendlies against Poland and Portugal

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman headline Nigeria’s team for clashes against Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and several new faces receive maiden invitations

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have unveiled strong squads for the upcoming high-profile international friendlies against Poland and Portugal next month, as well as the Unity Cup tournament this month.

Head coach Eric Chelle released separate lists for the competitions, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the star-studded squad expected to face European heavyweights led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Nigeria team for the AFCON 2025 place play-off match against Egypt. Photo: Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria will first attempt to defend the Unity Cup title before travelling to Europe for glamour friendlies against Poland in Warsaw and Portugal in Leiria as preparations continue ahead of future international competitions.

Chelle names stars for Portugal and Poland tests

For the international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, Chelle assembled a 24-man squad featuring many of Nigeria’s top performers abroad.

Galatasaray striker Osimhen, who has continued his blistering goalscoring form in Turkey, headlines the attack alongside Atletico Madrid winger Lookman, Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi and Nantes forward Moses Simon.

The squad also includes Maduka Okoye, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika and Turkish league Golden Boot winner Paul Onuachu.

Nigeria will face Poland on June 3 at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw before taking on Portugal seven days later at the Estadio Dr Magalhães Pessoa.

The clash against Portugal is already attracting huge attention because of the likely battle between Nigeria’s stars and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been named in Roberto Martinez’s squad for the World Cup-bound Portuguese side.

According to BBC, Portugal also included Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Ruben Dias and Joao Felix among several established stars.

The European giants are expected to use the match as part of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal are the UEFA Nations League defending champions. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Poland are also expected to name outgoing Barcelona striker Lewandowski in their squad despite not officially releasing their final list yet.

The former Bayern Munich striker remains the biggest figure in Polish football and could lead the line against the Eagles in Warsaw.

Arthur Okonkwo among fresh faces invited

One of the major talking points from Chelle’s squad announcement was the inclusion of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The former Arsenal academy graduate earned his first senior invitation to the Super Eagles after impressing during Wrexham’s promotion campaign in England.

Okonkwo previously represented England at youth level but recently switched allegiance to Nigeria.

Also receiving maiden invitations are Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez, midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and striker Rafiu Durosinmi.

Young talents Tochukwu Nnadi and Zadok Abu Yohanna were also rewarded for their impressive performances in Europe.

Chelle appears determined to widen Nigeria’s talent pool ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and future World Cup campaigns.

The Unity Cup squad also contains several home-based players including Michael Atata, Elias Ochobi, Chibueze Oputa and Aderemi Adeoye.

The tournament will feature Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and India at Charlton Athletic’s The Valley Stadium in London.

Nigeria will begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on May 26, while Jamaica face India in the second semi-final.

Victory would send the Super Eagles into the final as they aim to retain the trophy they won last year.

Osimhen and Lookman arrive in top form

Much of the attention will understandably focus on Osimhen and Lookman, who have both enjoyed outstanding campaigns in Europe.

Osimhen has continued to establish himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football following another prolific season with Galatasaray.

The former Napoli star has been heavily linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months.

Osimhen, Lookman lead Super Eagles squad to face Ronaldo and Lewandowski. Photo: Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Lookman also arrives in excellent condition after an impressive season in Spain following his move to Atletico Madrid.

The two former African Footballer of the Year winners remain Nigeria’s most dangerous attacking players and are expected to play a major role in Chelle’s plans.

Fans will also be eager to see Terem Moffi return to the national team setup after overcoming injury struggles.

The FC Porto striker joins Akor Adams, Simon and Onuachu in an attack packed with pace, power and creativity.

Nigeria prepare for AFCON 2027 challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria were drawn in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will face Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and co-hosts Tanzania in the qualification series scheduled to begin in September.

With Tanzania automatically qualified as hosts, Nigeria are expected to battle Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau for the only remaining qualification ticket from the group.

Source: Legit.ng