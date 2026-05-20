A Nigerian bride shared the moment her favourite uncle broke down in tears as she prepared to leave with her husband

In the video, the man was captured at the wedding venue crying uncontrollably after the ceremony had ended

The video drew emotional reactions as netizens recounted similar moments from their own weddings

A Nigerian bride drew attention online after sharing a deeply emotional scene from her wedding day.

The moment captured the reaction of her favourite uncle as she prepared to depart the venue with her newly wedded husband.

Bride's favourite uncle cries on her wedding day. Photo credit: @marycynthia_nnenn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man cries as he niece gets married

The footage quickly went viral, with many viewers recalling similar experiences from their own celebrations.

The clip was posted on TikTok by an event planner who uses the handle @marycynthia_nnenn.

In the clip, the uncle appeared overwhelmed with emotion as the formalities were concluded.

He stood at the wedding location and cried openly, unable to contain his feelings as the bride got ready to leave.

The video was captioned:

"POV: You are about to leave with your husband and your favourite uncle starts tearing up."

Bride's uncle sheds tears on his niece's wedding day. Photo credit: @marycynthia_nnenn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man cries at niece's wedding

The comments section on TikTok filled with messages from people who recalled scenes that had happened at their own weddings.

Many explained that seeing a close family member struggle to hold back tears stayed with them long after the day had passed.

The comments proved that such reactions were not unusual, but remained powerful each time they occurred.

@Velma said:

"This one na uncle from mama side oo."

@Emikax said:

"He is crying bcs he won't be able to shout bia chioma bia zutaram grooundnut. Agape love."

@Chioma Ofomah said:

"Nobody Cry for me oo even the Chickens my Mama dey train wake me up by 5am on my day say make I dey dress come dey go."

@Beryl said:

"Me nobody go even cry for me coz I left home while I was still small if not for my sibling and my uncles and aunts from my mummy side who still remembers my face nobody knows me. I have been a hustling girl from day 1."

@Stephen said:

"We normally have this kind of love from my dad side we grow up together because my dad was the first person to have his own house before them so we all stay together the love is something else, when we lose my mom see them crying them nor cry for their mama like that because she too care of them, her husband brother children, we are 9 but in total mama too care of 16 children, but one thing the house isn’t the same again just one person in the house now, no one love visiting again because she’s no more, the love is something else."

@Graciezinny added:

"My mom will cry so much on my big day because she's my best friend. I pray God keep her for me to reap the fruit of her labour."

@Starrvickyhair | Warri Stylist added:

"Abeg where ona dey see uncles and aunties mine from both sides are something else currently I and my siblings are probably orphans without families in fact we fell from heaven."

See the post below:

Bride's father cries on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father broke down in tears during the wedding ceremony of his beloved daughter.

The aged man was seen plucking his white hair and placing it on the head of his daughter as a symbolic gesture.

Source: Legit.ng