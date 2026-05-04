Sophia Momodu has finally responded to a viral claim on social media about her going under the knife

The socialite and Davido's first baby cleared the air while responding to a fan who dropped a comment about her look in a new video

Sophia Momodu's response comes a few weeks after some netizens also made bold claims about Davido's wife Chioma's physical appearance

Socialite and fashionista Sophia Momodu has finally responded to viral allegations of undergoing BBL surgery.

Sophia, who is music star Davido's first baby mama, hinted that her backside was natural as she responded to a fan who dropped a comment about her recent video on Snapchat.

Sophia Momodu dismisses BBL allegations as she flaunts curves in new videos. Credit: thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The fan, while reacting to a video of Sophia flaunting her curves, in a video said, "Dem go say you do BBL oo."

The mother of one dismissed the allegations as she responded by saying

“Nor be today, dem go dey alright. After all, Skydaddy na the highest surgeon.”

Legit.ng also reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke's new appearance at the 2026 Coachella sparked conversation on social media.

In a series of videos that went viral, Chioma was seen showing off her cowboy-themed outfit.

While some fans gushed about Davido and Chioma, rival fans sparked a heated conversation about the singer's wife allegedly going under the knife to enhance her beauty.

Sophia Momodu replies fan who dropped a comment her curves in recent video. Credit: sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The video of Sophia Momodu flaunting her curves and response to a fan comment about BBL allegations is below:

Reactions as Sophia Momodu addresses BBL allegations

Reacting, many of the socialite fans defended her, while others claimed she was trying to compete with Davido's wife, Chioma.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

black_girll955 commented:

"Sophia has always been a pretty lady, y'all let her be, so make she no post videos or pictures again, una funny oo."

nogie__ reacted:

"Everytime “she wants to be Davido’s wife so bad” Y’all should come up with something else!"

wendy_macjoe commented:

"Later chivido fans go de cry of bullying…whats the second comment,no be same thing when una complain of Una de do Sophia so?why calling davido and chioma in a post that dosent concern them…Sophia ans chivido fans same Joe,no differences all of una too do."

_mide_official__ reacted:

"So it’s okay for y’all to say chi did BBL but when it’s your fave."

imma_nico1 commented:

"And her fans have been yabbing chioma, now it has reached everyone."

blackbarbie027 said:

"You all should let this woman be , The only crime she committed was to be a baby mama to davido make una stop."

Why Sophia Momodu clashed with troll

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng