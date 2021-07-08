Amber Luke’s biography: who is the Blue Eyes White Dragon Girl?

Imagine covering 98% of your body with tattoos! For some, this may sound like a cool idea, but others may cringe at the thought of it. Amber Luke, a young Australian citizen, is a bold woman who gained fame due to her numerous tattoos and dragon-like appearance. Her blue eyes and split tongue often leave mouths agape.

Amber Luke showing the numerous tattoos on her body. Photo: @amberluke.fanpage

Source: Instagram

Amber Luke became an online sensation after posting her pictures on social media. She would later capture the world’s attention after serious drug trafficking and supply allegations were levied against her.

Profile summary

Name: Amber Luke

Amber Luke Nickname: Blue Eyes White Dragon Girl

Blue Eyes White Dragon Girl Year of birth: 1995

1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Australia

Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Occupation: Instagram star

Instagram star Known for: Multiple tattoos, piercings, & blue eyes

Amber Luke's biography

According to Yahoo! News, Amber Breana Luke was 25 years old in 2020, making her 26 years old as of 2021. She was born in Australia.

Little is known about her early years and family background, but she has a very supportive mother who has stood by her side during her worst moments.

When White Dragon Girl was 14 years old, she developed issues with her body image. This significantly affected her self-esteem and worth.

Within no time, she developed mental health issues, including depression. She reported that she worked as a waiter when she was 18 years old.

Amber Luke, also known as Tattoo Girl, would later become an online sensation after making drastic body modifications. She posted her pictures on Instagram and became a famous Instagram star within no time.

Amber Luke shows off her blue and pink hair. Photo: @amberluke.fanpage

Source: Instagram

Amber Luke’s tattoos

In an attempt to solve her body image issues, White Dragon Girl chose to modify her body. Today, about 98% of her body is covered in tattoos.

How many tattoos does Dragon Girl have? The exact number is not verified, but she has hundreds of them. She has reportedly spent over $120,000 on various body modifications.

Dragon Girl's tattoos usually leave people in awe whenever she walks in public. She has been trolled countless times online and offline because of her physical appearance, but she is not bothered by other people’s opinions.

When asked about her decision to have multiple tattoos that have cost a lot of money so far, she claimed that they made her happy.

One notable Amber Luke tattoo is the one that covers the scar on her lower lip. She got the scar from an old piercing that made her lip crack now and then. To cover it up, she had a vertical line inked on her pout.

Is Amber Luke blind?

Amber is not blind. While her dragon blue eyes may make people think she has an eyesight problem, she can see well.

However, the procedure that turned her eyes blue left Amber Luke blind for about three weeks. The process entailed injecting blue ink into her eyeballs, which was very painful.

She described the pain as what you would feel if ten shards of glass were rubbed in your eyes. The pain was brutal, as she reported.

What other body modifications has Dragon Girl made?

A keen look at Amber Luke's before and after pictures shows that the Instagram star has changed significantly over the years. In fact, she is almost an entirely different person, at least in terms of physical appearance.

Apart from her tattoos, she has also gotten a tongue split. She also has multiple piercings that she is proud of.

Other body modifications she has done include a Brazilian buttock lift, breast augmentation, and lip and cheek fillers. She also sharpened her teeth to look like fangs and has pointed implants in her ears to complete her dragon-like appearance.

Amber Luke before and after. Photo: @sedaemine12

Source: Instagram

What charges is Blue Eyes White Dragon Girl facing?

In 2020, White Dragon Girl was accused of multiple serious crimes, including drug trafficking, possession, and supply. She appeared before a Brisbane District Court to answer the allegations levied against her.

During her court appearance, she broke down and was seen dabbing tears from her eyes. Her mother was also in court at the time to support her.

The young Instagram celebrity pleaded guilty to all the criminal acts levied against her. She explained to the court how she made thousands of dollars by peddling drugs before the police department busted her in August 2020.

After pleading guilty, people expected Dragon Girl tattoo queen to be incarcerated immediately. Instead, she was given parole to seek professional assistance for her mental health challenges.

Amber Luke is a young and bold Australian woman whose tattoos, piercings, and other body modifications make her stand out in any crowd.

READ ALSO: Keith Habersberger’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife

Legit.ng recently published Keith Habersberger's biography. Keith is part of the famous YouTube group, The Try Guys. He is also an actor, producer, and comedian.

The 34-year-old is known for always leaving his audience in stitches and for his deep love for fried chicken. He married Becky Haberberger, a talented make-up artist, in a colourful wedding in 2017.

Source: Legit