Businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has set tongues wagging with his latest statement about legalising cana in Nigeria.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, the nightlife mogul playfully declared that if he ever becomes the Head of State, he would make cana, referred to in his post as “Cana,” legal.

“Please, who made Cana? I dey see some comments and I just dey wonder, if na man or God. When I become the Head of State, leh your Cana, I go legalize am. Chibuike (Nwa Mama Ya) out now.”

This came shortly after the celebrity barman shared a reflective post about faith and wealth during his visit to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s church in London.

Posting photos from the service, Cubana Chief Priest reminded his followers that praise and worship were powerful spiritual tools, using the biblical story of King David as an example.

He wrote that David found favour with God despite his flaws because he praised and worshipped genuinely, adding that worship was “the formula for wealthy men.”

He wrote:

“Na Praise & Worship David Use Enter God, God Loved David To The Extent That God Forgave David When He Killed One Of His Most Powerful Army Make Him Fit See Road Knack His Wife. Na Praise & Worship Be The Formula, Especially That Of A Wealthy Man, God No Dey Use Am Play. @tobiadegboyega_ @spacnxtion @zoroswagbag

Fans react to Cubana Chiepriest's post

@zoroswagbag

"Just as he made ugu and onugbo he made cana, na who first smoke am we suppose dey find."



@arashowpartiessandeventss:

"Grace na water..saw your comment at HALLELUYAH CHALLENGE yesterday..GRACE NA WATER"

@jectimi_comedy:

"NA GOD RUN AM NA . abeg once u become head of state LEGALISE am "

@americancar_city:

"You Dey sing better song, obo the do better song, the both songs steady repeat"

@kingremtop:

"Well done and good job, you’ve proved yourself in music now.Abeg let’s take this healthy lifestyle serious too, we your fans need you to start weight losing journey too now. I believe you can do it"



@iamenochville_ig:

"Even when you dress anyhow na still fashion for your body. Doings Pablo"

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

