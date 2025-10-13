Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest recently made claims about the undisclosed reality of many wealthy men

On Instagram, he posted videos of himself at famed Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church in London

Using the Bible story of David, the nightlife entrepreneur shared important lessons he learned from it, triggering reactions online

Cubana Chiefpriest recently revealed the secret ritual that wealthy men use to earn God's favour.

Chiefpriest remarked that David used praise and adoration to enter God's favour, and God loved him so much that He forgave him for arranging the death of Uriah and sleeping with his wife.

The socialite claims that praise is the formula, particularly for a wealthy man.

He shared videos from a service at celebrity Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s church in London, explaining the importance of praise and worship.

In his words: “It was Praise & Worship that David used to enter God's favor. God loved David so much that He forgave him when David had his army killed and slept with his wife. Praise & Worship is the formula, especially for a wealthy man. God does not play with this.”

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

ijay_eco said:

"Walahi Lyrics Dey cry where CP dey 😂🔥❤️ Caption Choke!!!!!!!"

jectimi_comedy said:

"CP OF LIFE ❤️❤️❤️❤️ MUSIC NA WATER 💦."

honiebells007 said:

"Chibuike on repeat🔥🔥🙌."

segunaeroland said:

"This is very wrong, we dont have to mix church with worldly things. There should be a boundary between this nonsense and Christianity."

mcmonicacfrn said:

"God is the greatest."

oshokeuduimoh said:

"When you become head of state cana you go legalize am 😂 sing more praise and worship sir."

fashion_clinic_by_innclothinge said:

"You are so blessed 🙌 my own brother 🙏 CHIBUIKE ANYI."

shaa.ron_a said:

"Off key na water for here😍😍."

young_john_0404 said:

"Una done dey whine person for here ooo 😂😂😂."

zoroswagbag said:

"Pastor Tobi sinyelu Jesus ekwu 🤲🏿

ojovik said:

"Acoustic version 🔥 Eshi Kwa 💫."

castromento said:

"Did pst Tobi church hear the part you said you go legalize Cana? 😂"

