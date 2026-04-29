A Nigerian man celebrated his younger sister on social media following her induction as a professional nurse

He shared how he challenged her during her JAMB years and how she eventually scored 303 to gain admission into the University of Ibadan

The proud brother noted that he used to carry the graduate on his back with traditional wrappers when she was a little girl

A Nigerian man identified as @askcoachboy on X has shared a touching tribute to his sister, Awe Elizabeth Kehinde, following her induction into the nursing profession.

In a post that has gained traction online, the man recalled the close bond they shared since childhood. He narrated how he used to carry her on his back using traditional wrappers, "ìró and òjá àrán," just as grandmothers do.

The academic challenge

The proud brother revealed that he once challenged Elizabeth to prove her academic brilliance by beating his own JAMB record. He admitted that the challenge backfired as she "floored" him by a margin of 38 points.

Despite her high score, she could not secure her desired course, Nursing, on her first attempt. Undeterred, she sat for the examination again and moved the bar even higher.

He wrote:

"She went again and this time scored 303 in Jamb, top 3 in her post Jamb in UI Nursing and the rest they say is history. Today she's been inducted and will be taking oaths."

From 'spoilt brat' to nurse

The man jokingly described his sister as having been a "spoilt brat" because their mother had retired from the strict discipline used on the older brothers. However, he noted that her love for education was always evident.

He expressed his joy at seeing the "sweet little girl" grow into a graduate. The post was accompanied by a photo of Elizabeth looking professional in her medical scrubs.

See his X post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the brother's post below:

@IamDraycon said:

"Congratulations to her, all the scolding’s and corrections worked like a charm"

@KehindePeace1 wrote:

"Congrats to her and congratulations to you too for being a proud brother"

@SoniaIjeoma8 reacted:

"She is such a beautiful girl. Big congratulations to her."

Source: Legit.ng