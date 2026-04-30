A video of Pastor Jerry Eze responding to his investigation for money laundering by the EFCC has emerged

The popular cleric opened up on how he felt emotional while he was under investigation

He also shared what he did with the name of the EFCC chairman, sparking reactions

Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD) has responded after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, revealed he was previously investigated and cleared by the anti-graft body.

In a video from his foundation grant ceremony on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Abuja, Eze recounted how he cried every morning while driving to conduct his daily NSPPD prayers due to the investigation.

Pastor Jerry Eze reveals he cried while being investigated for money laundering by the EFCC. Credit: jerryeze/efccofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the EFCC chairman disclosed that the commission probed Eze for six months for money laundering.

Olukayode, however, noted that the pastor was found to have committed no crime, hence was let off the hook.

Pastor Jerry Eze opens up on experience with EFCC

Reacting, Eze, who opened up about his experience with the EFCC, revealed was under pressure during the investigation.

Pastor Jerry Eze reacts to 6 months money laundering investigation by EFCC. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

The cleric also recalled putting Olukoyede’s name on the altar for prayers.

He said:

“I wake up and while I’m driving to NSPPD in the morning, I’m saying you did me wrong, I’m crying and saying Jesus, I prayed for you, I put your name (Olukayode) on the altar.

“The interesting thing is that when he came and he said we looked through your books and didn’t find anything wrong. I am grateful to God."

The video of Pastor Jerry Eze's response to EFCC Chairman's remark is below:

Reactions as Pastor Jerry speaks about EFCC

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

williiam77913 commented:

"I laugh only in Nigeria fraudstars in pulpit are celebrated while lower yahoo boys are hunted and exploited by EFCC. Bunch of Jester's."

cuppydat reacted:

"The Bible warned about certain gatherings. You won’t see Jerry Eze in Plataeu. But you will see him with city boys. God cannot be mocked."

iamnoble_d said:

"Lmao. Make e swear say e no collect percentage."

BeyondTheCV wrote:

"Are you putting his name on the altar to alter the investigation or to do what exactly?

Mr Lambo commented:

"I understand you inviting the EFCC chairman but it’s not a good look and a bad judgement in my opinion but who am I ??"

MiraculousSound said:

"I wish they take their time to investigate all these wicked politicians, because if the system is truly working a lot of politicians should not be moving freely. It is obvious the system in Nigeria has failed, what happened to politicians that are spending more than they earn."

jacky_mfon commented:

"Eyah he was crying, @RealJerryEze and humility is 5&6."

Pastor Jerry Eze meets billionaire Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was at the centre of public discussion following a video capturing his rare meeting with billionaire Tony Elumelu.

The video, which was shared on social media on Saturday, April 25, showed Eze exchanging handshakes, hugs, and smiles with Elumelu and other business executives.

Eze also hailed Elumelu for his support of the Jerry Eze Foundation.

Source: Legit.ng