Tom Holland’s girlfriend history: who has the actor dated?

International movie star Tom Holland, who achieved his fame due to his role as Spider-Man in Marvel movies, is considered one of the major Hollywood heartthrobs. Many fans wonder about his dating history. Who is Tom Holland's girlfriend now, and who has he dated over the years?

Tom Holland attends the "Onward" UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on February 23, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Is Tom Holland single? And which women has he dated in the past? Here, you will learn all of the most exciting facts about his personal life and partners.

Tom Holland's girlfriend list

Check out the full list of Holland's partners and fun facts about their relationships.

1. Elle Lotherington

Although the Spider-Man star's relationship with his childhood sweetheart Elle has never been made public, it was reported that he dated her before he landed his iconic role.

Back in 2015, their relationship used to be public on social media, and Elle even supported him in the most exciting career moment of his life - when he found out he was going to play Spider-Man. The two amicably split in 2016.

2. Ella Purnell

Tom Holland and Ella Purnell attend The Weinstein Company BAFTA After Party at Rosewood London on February 12, 2017 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The two met at the BAFTA afterparty in 2017 and got cosy with each other. Nonetheless, the spark did not continue, and nothing else was heard about this relationship.

3. Olivia Bolton

Holland became quite close with Olivia Bolton, a family friend, in July 2019. They were spotted together at Hyde Park in London, and romance was in the air.

This relationship was never officially confirmed either, yet their split is rumoured to have taken place at the beginning of 2020.

4. Nadia Parkes

Actress Nadia Parkes attends the Starz FYC Day at The Atrium at Westfield Century City on June 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

One of the star's most public relationships was with Nadia Parkes, a fellow actor. She is also known to be close friends with Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star.

Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes reportedly met through their celebrity friends. Their romance blossomed in the early months of 2020. They were forced to isolate together, and this reportedly made their relationship stronger.

The two posted each other's photos on social media from time to time and were seen to be spending time together. However, they appeared to have broken up in 2021.

5. Zendaya

Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The most publicized relationship that Tom Holland has been in was with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. They met on set in 2016 and instantly became close friends. Zendaya also helped Tom to deal with his newfound fame.

Some sources in 2017 alleged that the two had been dating in secret but wanted to keep their romance under wraps. They were also rumoured to often spend time together and go on vacations.

From time to time, Tom Holland and Zendaya exchanged various interactions on social media, which indicated they were close friends. The romance rumours, however, ceased, and they began dating other people.

In 2021, the old spark was reignited once again, as Tom and Zendaya were photographed kissing in Los Angeles, which caused a lot of talk among the fans. Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing in a car became one of the most discussed topics on social media. Not long after, they went to a friend's wedding together and were spotted there.

In September 2021, Tom shared a picture of them together on Zendaya's birthday and called her "his MJ", referring to Spider-Man's romantic interest. Very quickly, the phrase began trending on Twitter, and fans got excited about the possible couple.

Although Tom and Zendaya did not speak out on their relationship officially, many of their admirers consider this proof enough to say that they are together.

Whether Zendaya is Tom Holland's girlfriend or not, the most important thing is the actor's personal happiness.

READ ALSO: Zendaya’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Legit.ng reported about Zendaya's boyfriend timeline. Over the years, this famous singer has dated a few men.

Who are Zendaya's previous boyfriends, and who is the star dating right now? Check out the information about her love life.

Source: Legit