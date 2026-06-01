Nigeria's debt servicing reached N3.41 trillion in Q3 2025, highlighting fiscal strain despite a lower deficit

Federal government expenditure dropped to N8.03 trillion, down 41.57% from the budget estimates

World Bank cancels $718 million loan amid changing macroeconomic conditions in Nigeria's power sector

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government spent N3.41 trillion servicing its debt obligations in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest macroeconomic and financial analysis report released by the Budget Office of the Federation.

The figure highlights the growing burden of debt repayments on public finances, even as the government recorded a significantly lower fiscal deficit during the period.

President Bola Tinubu's government releases debt servicing figures amid World Bank cancellation. Credit: State House

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Debt servicing falls below projection

The Budget Office disclosed that total debt service payments stood at N3.41 trillion in Q3 2025, representing N171.9 billion, or 4.8 per cent, below the projected N3.58 trillion for the quarter.

“Total Debt Service in the third quarter of 2025 stood at N3.41 trillion, indicating a decrease of N171.90 billion (4.80 per cent) below the N3.58 trillion projected for the quarter,” the report stated.

A breakdown of the figures showed that domestic debt servicing exceeded expectations. While N1.8 trillion had been budgeted for domestic obligations, actual spending was N111.07 billion higher than projected.

In contrast, external debt servicing, including repayments to foreign creditors such as China and multilateral institutions, stood at N1.69 trillion. This was N211.72 billion, or 12.55 per cent, below the projected amount.

Government spending declines

The report also revealed that total federal government expenditure in the third quarter was N8.03 trillion.

According to a report by TheCable, this represented a sharp decline of N5.71 trillion, or 41.57 per cent, compared with the prorated quarterly budget estimate of N13.75 trillion.

However, spending remained higher than the corresponding period of 2024, increasing by N390 billion, or 4.86 per cent, from N7.64 trillion recorded a year earlier.

Non-debt recurrent expenditure accounted for N2.66 trillion during the quarter.

Although this was 21.75 per cent below projections, it represented a 31.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Fiscal deficit narrows sharply

Nigeria’s fiscal deficit for Q3 2025 stood at N330 billion, far below the projected N3.53 trillion deficit.

According to the Budget Office, the deficit was reduced by more than 90 per cent from the expected level and was also significantly lower than the N3.17 trillion deficit recorded in the third quarter of 2024.

The report noted that the deficit-to-GDP ratio was 2.29 per cent, remaining within the three per cent threshold required under ECOWAS convergence criteria.

Officials said the shortfall was financed through privatisation proceeds and domestic borrowing.

Nigeria's debt profile balloons under Tinubu amid World Bank loan cancellation. Credit: State House

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World Bank cancels $718 million loan

The latest debt figures emerged as the World Bank and the Nigerian government agreed to cancel a $718 million loan request that formed part of a broader $1.52 billion funding package intended to support reforms in Nigeria’s power sector.

According to the World Bank, the cancellation followed changes in macroeconomic conditions affecting the electricity sector, raising fresh questions about future funding plans for critical power infrastructure projects.

10 African countries with lowest IMF debt

Legit.ng earlier reported that as many African economies grapple with mounting debt, high inflation, currency depreciation, and tighter global borrowing conditions, a handful of countries stand out for a different reason: they owe relatively little to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

With debt sustainability becoming a major concern across the continent, countries with lower IMF obligations are gaining greater flexibility to fund development projects, strengthen public services, and navigate economic uncertainty without the heavy burden of loan repayments.

According to the latest IMF data released on May 28, 2026, several African nations currently maintain some of the lowest outstanding debt balances to the global lender.

Source: Legit.ng