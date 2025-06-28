The Big Brother Naija show is known to be a social experiment, one that tests not just the timid, but even the strongest-willed and courageous

While we may have seen some contestants still single to their surprise, there are a few examples of those who found love both within and outside the show

Bambam (aka Achalugo), Queen, Mike Edwards, and Bella are just a few of those who found love and have lasting relationships and marriages

The Big Brother Naija show has indeed been a platform for some contestants to find love, both within and outside the show.

Some contestants have also found love after the show or even got married. The show's format, which involves living with strangers in close quarters, can foster strong bonds and romantic connections.

Despite the challenges and controversies that often surround the show, it’s undeniable that it has provided a platform for some contestants to find love and build lasting relationships. This piece by Legit.ng focuses on those who have successfully found lasting relationships and marriages both within and outside the Big Brother Naija show.

1. BamBam and Teddy A Found Love on the Show

BamBam and Teddy A are one of the couples that started their love story on the Big Brother Naija house. Both were contestants in the 2018 Double Wahala season, and in no time, their friendship spiralled into something even stronger.

Many naysayers said unprintable things about BamBam that could have damaged her relationship with Teddy A, but they kept their relationship strong and private. Now, they've been together for almost seven years and have two beautiful daughters.

2. Queen Mercy Atang Is Happily Married

Queen may have suffered severe backlash for being a baby mama to Lord Lamba, a Nigerian skit-maker, but true love later found her.

The beautiful mother of one was a contestant on season 6 of Big Brother Naija, and she sure did give us a show, getting into a few altercations but always bringing high energy to the Saturday night parties. Queen was indeed a delight.

Following the drama with her baby daddy, Queen got engaged to her long-time friend, David Oyekanmi, who eventually married her in a series of beautiful ceremonies.

3. Mike Edwards Showed Men How It's Done

Mike Edwards won the hearts of social media users after being on the show for three months and refusing to get involved with anyone else. This was because he had a wife and a home, and he made sure to keep his promise to her.

Initially, many thought he would break at some point, considering the number of ladies that tried to get his attention. But Mike stood firm and honoured his love for his wife, Perri, whom he married just two weeks before going into the house.

Mike and his wife recently announced that they are expecting baby number two, yyaaayyy!

4. Tobi Bakre and Anu Have Two Beautiful Kids

Tobi Bakre was a housemate on Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3, also known as "Double Wahala," where he finished as the second runner-up. Although he had a few love interests on the show, Tobi did not end up with any of them.

In 2021, Tobi Bakre brought Anu, his wife, into the spotlight and later married her in the same year. They now have two beautiful children together.

5. Sheggz and Bella are still going strong

Who would have thought that Bella Okagbue and Segun Olusemo, aka Big Sheggz Omo London, would still be going strong after three years?

Although it started a bit chaotically, the lovebirds met on the show and instantly clicked. They got into a couple of controversies, but it all ended in praise.

The duo have now positioned themselves as a power couple, bagging ambassadorial deals and striking partnerships with top brands.

Will there be wedding bells soon? I guess we'll have to wait to find out.

6. Kassia and Kelly Rae are still the Double Kay pair

Kassia and Kelly Rae, known as Double Kay, were the first set of housemates to enter Big Brother Naija as a couple and play the game so well. Their season, No Loose Guard, was the first to have contestants paired up.

At the time, they had been married for just five months but had been in a relationship for nine years. Despite the challenges, they were determined to make it work and entered the house as friends.

Although some of their fellow housemates suspected foul play, they lacked concrete evidence. Eventually, Kelly Rae emerged as the winner of the season.

The lovebirds are still happily married and going strong.

Source: Legit.ng