Renowned American actor Tom Cruise turned 63 on July 3, 2025, and fans and netizens found ways to honour the legend

Known for numerous blockbusters, the screen god has other interesting aspects of his personal life worth celebrating

Legit.ng highlights 16 interesting facts about the Hollywood merchant includng backstories to some of his popular movie stunts

Hollywood's fearless daredevil Tom Cruise added another year older on July 3rd. Fans and netizens took a moment to celebrate the man, the myth, and the stunt-performing machine.

With almost four decades of blockbuster successes, legendary performances, and jaw-dropping feats, Cruise has seen it all. Tom is more than just his aviator shades and action scenes.

16 amazing facts about Tom Cruise trend online. Credit: @tomcruise

Source: Instagram

Through his Mission: Impossible movies, the Hollywood actor gained global fame. In addition to his acting and real-life deeds, Tom is well-known for his appearance.

As he turned 63, some fascinating facts about the movie god made waves online as Legit.ng compiled them below:

Tom Curise has been a licensed pilot since 1994 and owns multiple aircraft. He is one of only 36 people ever named an honorary naval aviator by the US Navy. Tom Cruise truly scaled the Burj khalifa tower with only thin safety wires for the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol movie. Japan honoured the actor with a National Tom Cruise Day. This is held on October 10 to celebrate his popularity and frequent visits. He rejected the role of Iron Man, saying it didn’t feel right at the time the opportunity came. Acting became a second opinion for the movie star after he had a wrestling Injury during his high school days. He went to audition for the school play and easily got the role. He once helped rescue a French family from a burning yacht, then paid for their hospital bills without making it public. During a rooftop leap, he broke his ankle on camera, pulled himself up and finished the take. He spent 3 months in a helicopter training so that he could fly a chopper chase himself. Every December, Tom Cruise sends white chocolate coconut Bundt cake to hundreds of friends. He is set to star in the first movie filmed in actual space in collaboration with NASA. At 14, he enrolled in a seminary to become a priest but left after a year. He did over 100 real skydives to capture just 3 usable takes for Mission: Impossible Fallout. He once helped a hit-and-run victim, rode with her in the ambulance and covered her medical expenses. Despite leading blockbusters for over 40 years, he has never won an Oscar. His role in 1983 movie "Risky Business" caused Wayfarer Sunglasses sales to spike by 2000%.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tom Cruise's facts

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amirihf_ said:

"Not winning an Oscar is crazy."

alan713 said:

"Oscar never won him."

dxxxia said:

"Not winning an Oscar is dirty work !"

manbacktowild said:

"Not winning an Oscar means you have been doing something right."

iam_lilriq wrote:

"He doesn’t need Oscar to prove himself, he’s our favorite and a legend of all time 🙌

edda_66's profile picture

edda_66 said:

"And he is one of the leading person of Scientology.….never forget that if you admire him."

cecilia__remi said:

"One of the best actors ever in the industry."

Woman who re-watched Straw shares deep observations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman re-watched Tyler Perry's Netflix film, Straw, and shared her powerful discovery online.

She shared what she realised while re-watching the movie, stating that she didn't notice it while watching the first time.

Her analysis sparked reactions online, with many agreeing they missed that emotional detail and planned to re-watch the film.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng