Ida Bergfoth's impact on social media fitness communities

Ida Bergfoth is a Swedish fitness coach, model, and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing workout tips and healthy lifestyle advice on social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She helps people stay fit and healthy through her online coaching business, IB.Fit.

Ida Bergfoth wearing a black elegant dress (L). Ida Bergfoth flaunting muscular arms (R). Photo: @idabergfoth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ida Bergfoth is an online fitness coach with more than 14 years of experience, coaching both women and men.

with more than 14 years of experience, coaching both women and men. She is best known for her core workout routines that help strengthen the abs.

Ida is the founder of IB.Fit, a fitness app.

The fitness trainer is dating Henrik Sundvall , a fellow fitness trainer.

, a fellow fitness trainer. Originally from Sweden, she now lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Ida Bergfoth Gender Female Date of birth 28 April 1990 Age 34 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Swedish Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Henrik Sundvall Education Santa Monica College Profession Fitness coach, model and social media personality Instagram @idabergfoth X (Twitter) @bergfoth YouTube @IdaBergfoth

Ida Bergfoth’s bio

As of March 2025, the professional fitness trainer is 34 years old. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden, on 28 April 1990 and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Ida grew up alongside seven siblings, and she is the second to youngest.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ida graduated from High school in Sweden with a Nurse's aide degree. She later attended Santa Monica College, where she studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science from January 2019 to December 2019.

Fast five facts about Ida Bergfoth. Photo: @idabergfoth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ida Bergfoth’s fitness journey and career milestones

Ida Bergfoth is a fitness trainer, model, and social media influencer. ​She began her fitness journey at the age of 13 and, by 19, realised her passion for sculpting her physique. She then obtained her personal trainer certification.

At 24, Ida competed in her first bodybuilding show and went on to participate in six more competitions. She won four gold medals, one silver, placed fifth in one, and tenth in another. She stopped competing in 2017 but continues lifting weights. Reflecting on her career begins via Instagram, she wrote:

I realised I was quite strong around 12-13, started gym lifting at 14 after a year of logs and stones...I was 19 when I realised I truly wanted to shape my physique, not only work out to be skinny. At the same time I took my personal trainer licence and have coached people since

She continued:

At 24 I did my first bodybuilding show. And I did 6 more after that. 4 golds, 1 silver, one 5th and one 10th. I stopped competing 2017. Now I lift for the very same reason why I started when I was 13: I LOVE WORKING OUT!

Ida Bergfoth posing confidently in a gym. Photo: @idabergfoth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In 2021, the fitness Instagram model launched her fitness app, IB.Fit, to coach people to reach their fitness goals faster.

Ida is known for her fitness and lifestyle content, which she often shares on social media, where she has accumulated a significant following. As of this writing, Ida Bergfoth’s Instagram boasts over 1.5 million followers. She has also amassed almost 456 thousand followers on TikTok and over 608 thousand subscribers on YouTube.

Additionally, she co-owns the YouTube channel FitCoupleFoodies alongside her boyfriend, Henrik Sundvall. The channel was created on 6 February 2019 and has accumulated almost 21 thousand subscribers. The two often upload fitness-related videos. ​

In addition, Ida uses her social media platforms, particularly Instagram, to promote and endorse various fitness-related products and brands. She has collaborated with companies such as Bombshell Sportswear and CELSIUS Energy Drink. She is also a member of 1st Phorm, a supplement company, and often features their products in her content.

Who is Ida Bergfoth's boyfriend?

Ida Bergfoth and her boyfriend share a joyful mirror selfie. Photo: @idabergfoth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Swedish-born fitness trainer is in a romantic relationship with Henrik Sundvall, a professional bodybuilder and fitness coach from Stockholm, Sweden. Ida frequently features Henrik on her social media posts, showcasing their joint fitness journey and workouts.

Ida Bergfoth’s height and other body measurements

The Los-Angeles based fitness coach stands at 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 140 pounds or 63 kilograms. Ida Bergfoth’s measurements are 36-27-37 inches or 91-69-94 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Ida Bergfoth? She is a Swedish fitness trainer and social media influencer best known for sharing fitness-related content on social media. Where is Ida Bergfoth from? The fitness coach was born in Stockholm, Sweden. What is Ida Bergfoth’s age? Ida is 34 years old as of 2025. She was born on 28 April 1990. Does Ida Bergfoth have siblings? The fitness influencer has six siblings. Who is Ida Bergfoth’s husband? The American-based social media influencer is not married and has never been married before. Who is Ida Bergfoth dating? The fitness trainer has been in a romantic relationship with Henrik Sundvall, a fellow fitness enthusiast. How tall is Ida Bergfoth? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres tall. Where does Ida Bergfoth live now? The fitness content creator currently resides in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Ida Bergfoth is a Swedish fitness coach, model, and social media influencer. She has made a big impact on social media fitness communities by inspiring people with her workouts, fitness tips, and healthy lifestyle. She is the founder of IB.Fit, a fitness app created in 2021.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Freddie from Love Is Blind UK. He gained recognition for his journey on season one of the reality show, which premiered on Netflix on 7 August 2024. Freddie was engaged to his Love Is Blind UK member, Catherine, but they split before season 1 ended.

Freddie was born on 24 December 1991 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, where he currently resides. He is a funeral director at a funeral home in Salford, where he assists families with funeral arrangements. This article provides more details about him.

Source: Legit.ng