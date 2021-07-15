Michelle Moyer’s biography: who is Dennis Rodman's ex-wife?

Michelle Moyer is known for her appearance on the American TV series Sober House and Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew. However, her celebrity status is mainly attributed to her marriage to former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman.

Michelle Moyer with her ex-husband Dennis Rodman. Photo: Michelle Moyer

Source: Getty Images

Her relationship with Rodman instantly brought her into the limelight. After parting ways with the NBA superstar, she gradually made a name for herself as a TV personality and singer.

Profile summary

Name: Michelle Moyer

Michelle Moyer Also known as: Michelle Rodman

Michelle Rodman Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1967

1967 Place of birth: USA

USA Age: 54 years old (as of 2021)

54 years old (as of 2021) Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman Children: Teyana, Dennis Rodman Jr., and Trinity

Teyana, Dennis Rodman Jr., and Trinity Height in feet and inches: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in lbs: 128

128 Weight in kg: 58

58 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Career: TV personality and singer

Michelle Moyer's biography

Michelle was born in the USA in 1967. As of 2021, she is 54 years old.

How did Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife Moyer meet?

The duo met way back in 1999 at a bar, and after meeting several times, they fell in love. At the time of their meeting, Rodman had just divorced his second wife, Carmen Electra. It was an opportune time as Michelle helped him get over the previous relationship.

They dated for approximately four years, during which they had two children, DJ and Trinity Rodman.

Michelle Moyer with DJ Rodman and Trinity. Photo: @trinity_rodman

Source: Instagram

Marriage with Rodman

After dating for approximately four years, the couple tied the knot in 2003. The wedding took place in Newport Beach in a private civil ceremony. The ceremony took place on Rodman’s 42nd birthday.

Even though they were married, the two continued to live in separate residences in Newport Beach.

Divorce

Michelle Moyer filed for divorce in 2004. The divorce was finalized in 2012.

Even though the reason behind their divorce is unknown, it is believed to be linked to Rodman’s alcoholism. After their divorce, during an episode of Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew, she spoke about his alcohol addiction problems, which negatively impacted the family.

How many children does Moyer have?

She is a mother of 3 children, namely Teyana, Dennis Rodman Jr., and Trinity. From her relationship with Rodman, she had DJ and Trinity. Teyana is from her past unknown relationship. Teyana, her first child, lives in California and has two children, Koa and Kya.

Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife Michelle, has a lot of love for her children. On one of her Instagram posts, Trinity heaped a lot of praise to her mother for being a strong, independent, caring, selfless and witty woman as they celebrated her birthday.

What do Trinity and DJ Rodman do?

Interestingly, they have decided to follow in their dad’s footsteps as athletes. Trinity is an American soccer player and has made headlines as the youngest player to have ever been drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League. She is also into artwork (as a painter) and runs a YouTube channel.

DJ Rodman took an interest in basketball just like his father. Currently, he plays for the Washington State Cougars.

DJ Rodman playing basketball. Photo: @dj_rodman

Source: Instagram

Who is Michelle Moyer dating?

Her life came into public scrutiny when she started dating the NBA champion. However, after their divorce, she opted for a low profile life, and nothing is known about her dating life.

Where is Michelle Moyer now?

Her exact whereabouts are not yet established because she is no longer in the limelight. However, she is believed to reside in California, where her children are.

Who are Dennis Rodman’s ex-wives?

The former NBA superstar has been married thrice. Here is a list of his ex-wives:

Annie Bakes (1992-1993)

Carmen Electra (1998-1999)

Michelle Moyer (2003-2012)

Who is Dennis Rodman’s wife?

The former basketball player is currently not married.

Even though her marriage to Dennis Rodman was not successful, Michelle Moyer ensured that her children got the best out of life, and now, she can be proud of them as their professional lives begin to take shape.

