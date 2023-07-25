Popular Nigerian reality show star, Tacha, has now revealed why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars

In a video making the rounds, the socialite explained that she was not ready to water her brand if she wasn’t going to get paid

The viral video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens as they spoke on what Tacha had to say

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, has now opened up on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Recall that the BBNaija franchise recently aired its All Stars edition which featured a total of 20 former housemates from different BBNaija seasons.

Tacha was one of the BBNaija stars many fans had hoped would make the show and the socialite has now spoken up on why she was not a part of it.

Nigerians speak as Tacha explains why she didn't join BBNaija All Stars. Photos: @symply_tacha, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

While hosting her talk show on Cool FM, the reality show star explained that people already have the way they talk about the housemates who decided to go back on the show.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to ask others to imagine what people would say about the first two to three people who would get evicted.

She said:

“What is airtime without entertainment? Just imagine the first two or three people that would be evicted from the show, what would people say? Because I mean right now, people already have what they are saying about the housemates going back in and all of that.”

For me it’s all business

Tacha also revealed that everything is business to her. She explained further by saying that she would have gone for BBNaija All Stars if the organisers were going to pay her.

According to her, she was not willing to water down her brand for the sake of entertaining Nigerians on the show. Tacha added that her personality is not one people come across everyday.

She said:

“Like I said, for me, it’s all about business. If you’re going to pay me, then yes we would do it. But if you’re not going to pay me, I’m not going to water down my brand to give Nigerians a show because come on nau, It’s Big T, we know nobody can do it like me. Let me tell you, I was washing clothes on possible eviction night, I was washing clothes that I knew was going to dry the next day because I know I’m not going anywhere. Like I would literally give the hairstylist my wig to bring back the next Sunday, no cap. I know how entertaining all of that kind of stuff can be because I mean personalities like this, you don’t really meet them everyday.”

If you're getting evicted, let it be with money

Tacha also spoke during the interview about how she might once again get disqualified on the BBNaija All Stars show. She added that it would be better to leave the show knowing that you have already been paid rather than to leave with nothing.

She said:

"So if they’re going to pay me… there’s even no question about if I’m going to win it this time if I go or not. Because I fit go and I get disqualified a day before the show go finish. So let it be that if you’re getting evicted, you know you’re getting evicted with money in your pocket. That’s it really, not like there’s never going to be a Tacha on a reality show. I have done a reality show since after 2019 and I got paid weekly to be on that show, thousands of dollars.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Tacha speaks on why she did not go for BBNaija All Stars

Tacha’s explanation on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars soon caused a huge buzz on social media. Many netizens shared their thoughts on what she had to say. Read some of their comments below:

inumidun_:

“They obviously didn't call her back because she was disqualified in the first place but then this type of pride is just disgusting.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“See I’m not even against hyping yourself… if she thinks she’s a big deal, she is a big deal! That’s on her and whatever gain she’s getting from the hype!”

hairess_gallery:

“Knowing your worth and fearlessly adding a shittload of tax is NOT a crime!”

tosinjuls:

“All of you shouting PRIDE up and down should calm down. She knows her worth. Not everybody knows their worth. People are always intimidated when they see a bold woman that is firm with her decision. We should not lie tacha is truly a good entertainer .”

blackcabin_:

“All of you people calling it pride don’t know how to monetize your worth. It’s one thing to “know your worth” and another to know how and when to take a firm stand and put a price on it.”

fear_god__.__:

“The same reasons you all are hating on Tacha is the same reason you all are hating on Burna boy. River state ppl have this positive pride in them, they know their worth and they carry it with pride dem no send your papa.”

yourprincecharming01:

“Disqualified housemates are not allowed same reason you probably ain't seeing erica there bbn gave you a platform respect it .”

akandaoflagos:

“See this ngbeke feeling funky, big brother gave you a platform, you are still relevant cos of simps, your ego is bigger than you. Please talk should go and look at her entry to big brother speech. Now you are feeling like you made yourself.”

tosinjuls:

“She knows DSTV will make a lot of profit off her just because of her presence. People enjoy watching her. Yes she deserves to get paid separately just for coming.”

iam_linchpin:

“Tacha you’re kinda over hyper inflating ur “personality & worth” to the average Nigerian that actually don’t care about u & this BBN show in its social media famzings. 70% of Nigerians are currently suffering & the economy is biting them very hard & u think an average Nigerian in Osun or Ebonyi or Kastina really care about u & ur clout at this dire economic time? You’re just an “Mgbeke feeling funky”, come down from that ur imaginary high horse & face reality.”

Tacha reveals her teeth cost over N24 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on BBNaija's Tacha revealing how she spent $30k (over N24 million) on her teeth.

The reality show star was speaking with a popular influencer, Caramel Plug, on the cosmetic procedures she has done while presenting a radio show on Cool FM.

According to Tacha, she has removed fat from her arms, and she also got her teeth fixed. Not stopping there, she went ahead to reveal that just the veneers for her teeth cost a whopping $30,000 (over N24 million).

Source: Legit.ng