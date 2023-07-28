The heated episode between Ceec and Alex in the BBNaijaAllStars house witnessed another round as Adekunle attempted to meditate on the situation

The lawyer revealed that her long-time beef with Alex is likely not to end in 100 years, following the reception she has gotten from her in the house

Cee further said that she had set a personal boundary for herself before the show and would return whatever energy she received from others

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija All Stars' housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka CeeC, has revealed that she will not reconcile with Alex Unusual "even in the next 100 years."

According to her, Alex has not changed since the start of their antagonism in the "Double Wahala" 2018 season.

Pictures of BBNaija All Stars CeeC and Alex Credit: @ceecofficial, @alexunusual

Source: Instagram

Ceec, however, disclosed that she had set a personal boundary for herself before the show and would return the same energy she received from others.

CeeC said, "As far as I'm concerned, I don't like her [Alex], and I don't think I will ever like her even in the next 100 years. I don't want to f*ck with her. It's that simple. Even here, I told myself that whatever energy you bring, that's the energy I will return. I will just act like I don't know anyone anymore here.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"And I have seen that she is still the person she was in 2018…Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable."

See her video below

Internet users react to Ceec's video against Alex

Fans and netizens gave their hot takes on the trending issue as many lashed out at CeeC.

See their comments below:

barrrie_:

"The same guy that caused the hatred is married with kids and doing exceptionally well. God Abeg o."

cindynokha:

"You don't Like Alex yet you faked a hug and smile on the first day(you could have just walked passed her, because that is the actual maturity and owning up to the exaggerated beef since 2018 with your full chest, since you are yet to heal)! Grow up girl!!! You too dey tight."

naijagirlinabuja:

"Bitter leaf Cynthia is back getout with your bitter heart. Alex doesn’t give a feck ."

manuelsbeautty_gh:

"May this dislike and hate favor Alex and her generation."

Mercy Eke stirs chaos as she walks out of Adekunle’s 1st meeting as Head of House

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke stirred some drama as she exited the first meeting called by Adekunle, the Head of House.

The meeting was called by Adekunle after Mercy invaded the Head of House room.

Mercy, who won the BBNaija 2019 edition, had stormed the Head of House lounge and tried to force Adekunle, Soma, Cross, Seyi, and Frodd to go to the garden for practice.

Source: Legit.ng