Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is now making headlines after she spoke on her undying support for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

During an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Badmus noted that Tinubu is a cheerful giver and she would always stand by him

The actress went ahead to say that Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world, and netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has now sparked an online buzz over a recent interview where she spoke about her love for President Bola Tinubu.

While speaking during an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, Eniola explained that Tinubu was a cheerful giver.

Eniola Badmus called Tinubu a cheerful giver during her interview with Daddy Freeze. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @officialasiwajubat

According to her, the country needs someone who can feel the people's pain. She added that she would always stand by Tinubu.

The actress said:

“Aside from supporting them, I believe so much in him, I have seen what he has done, what he is still going to do. I have never seen a philanthropist as great as our current president, whether he knows you, whether he does not know you, the thing be say make him no hear your problem. If baba hears your problem, it’s solved. We need a cheerful giver, we need someone that will have empathy for people in his heart. We need someone that will understand us. I have a right to choose whoever, till he leaves the position, I will stand by them.”

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world

Also, in the video snippet from the Instagram Live making the rounds, Eniola Badmus stated that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate globally. She added that many people did not understand what subsidy was until it was removed.

In her words:

“Do you know that a lot of these keypad warriors, they do not even have an idea of what this subsidy is. When they removed it, that was when they knew what the government was doing. Even till now I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus says Nigerians buy cheapest fuel, calls Tinubu cheerful giver

The viral video got many Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

arbuleshowo:

“Those attributes (philanthropic, cheerful giver) do not qualify him a good President. What qualifies him for President is his good vision and mission.”

eddyville6:

“Being a cheerful giver didn't make one a great leader , he's only going to slow corruption.”

eduwilliamz:

“Does a philanthropist and a cheerful giver make a good president?”

ambalipacjay:

“*****Cheerful giver Dis one dey talk for her pocket!”

ijb411:

“This same people who fought Jonathan over 65 naira are calling 617 cheapest bomb they ur head.”

oppymine:

“That is what people don't know about use leader, and they are very good missionary leaders and believe in transformation, they are good philanthropist no matter where you come from and one me and my family are one if beneficiary of good things in that country.”

_diane_big_baby:

“How are we buying the cheapest fuel in the world? Try to verify before talking nonsense.”

alhaji_mazi_kabiyesi_sam:

“A quick google search shows that we aren’t even in the top 10 when it comes to cheapest fuel in the world in 2023.”

