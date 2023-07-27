BBNaija All Stars housemate, CeeC, has caused an online buzz after speaking on how she can hire boys to beat up her co-star Alex

On the show, CeeC was seen speaking with Cross about the fight she had with Alex and noted that if it had been outside the house, she would have paid people to beat her up

The viral video caused a huge buzz on social media as many netizens expressed their displeasure with CeeC’s statement

BBNaija All Stars housemate, CeeC, is trending online following a comment she made in the BBNaija house.

Recall that CeeC and Alex recently had a big altercation over their wager task, and CeeC was later seen discussing the fight with another housemate, Cross.

CeeC had a fight with Alex and was later heard speaking about hiring boys to beat her up. Photos: @ceec_official, @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

In a video from the conversation making the rounds, CeeC was heard speaking on how she could have handled the fight with Alex if they had been outside the house.

According to the young lawyer, she can easily pay about four boys small money to beat up Alex.

Not stopping there, CeeC added that the whole drama between them was unnecessary and that she hates liars.

See the video below:

Video of CeeC saying she could have hired boys to beat up Alex stirs reactions

The clip of CeeC speaking on how she can pay boys to beat up Alex soon went viral on social media, and it got a lot of netizens talking. Many of them bashed CeeC for making such a statement, while others noted that there was still bad blood between them since their Double Wahala season in 2018.

Read some of the comments below:

susanchinwepeters:

“It means you still have so much hatred on this Alex and why won’t you fight with you bare hands? Cos she will scatter your brain.. This Cynthia girl has a problem.”

Kwin__adaobi:

“You and your fellow woman Dey argue , you wan go involve boys , you Dey fear make she no break your head, make una do am woman to woman na.”

Simplyscoco:

“That small stout bottle and feeling like Power mike ehhhHow many people has she dealt with outside?”

Queenieduru:

“But they have always hated each other after their show in 2018 because of a man who left them and married another! Both are my girls but hey! Enough! You knew u couldn’t wholeheartedly forgive each other, why come for the show or are all these scripted? Cos MOST of the readers and watchers no too get sense to no this is a paid entertainment but dem go start to Dey plan evil because their fav is having issues with another! This show is toxic simple and short.”

hairbymenna:

“I hope some people don’t come out and regret going into biggie's house again, another healing process loading.”

Layour__:

“And she calls her sef a lawyer o is this what they taught y’all in law school? Baby girl chill abeg.”

gracy_awele:

“Lolzzzz you are not serious so you want to pay boys to beat up Alex you should be ashamed of saying saying such …and you called yourself a lawyer .”

nefertiti___0:

“Pay boys to beat Alex up? Wetin she do you na! It’s not that deep! This is a game.”

