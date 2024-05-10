The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, recently arrived in Nigeria for the Invictus games

Clips of them attending different public engagements since their arrival have stirred conversations online

One of the engagements they were seen attending, which has got people talking online, was their visit to Lights Academy, a school in Abuja

Members of the British royal family are currently in Nigeria, and the ovation surrounding their arrival has created quite a stir online.

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who abdicated their rights as members of the British Royal family, arrived in Nigeria in the early hours of Friday, May 10, 2024, for the Invictus Champion Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently arrived in Nigeria as they start their engagement runs. Photo credit: @meghan.markle.official/@lindaikejisblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Clips of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, making some media rounds while attending different engagements have created quite a lot of buzz online.

Harry and Meghan Markle visit Abuja school

While the former royals are currently in Nigeria to promote Prince Harry's philanthropic works surrounding wounded, sick service members and veterans, they carved out time to visit a school for kids with special needs in Abuja.

Photos of the couple visiting the Abuja school and spending time with the kids have rented the air across multiple social media platforms in Nigeria.

Here are some of the trending images below:

Reactions trail Prince Harry and Meghan's visit

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral photos:

@aduolawale:

"This woman just like to chase clout."

@jugunumarley:

"He is a special man."

@graced_obaro:

"They always have an agenda when they visit like this, is not like they love us so much to visit #Be careful."

@maureenhdfoods:

"What kind of gown is she wearing? Welcome home Meghan. No place like home."

@olu.321:

"419 has entered Nigeria."

@rachibeautyartistry:

"Awww bless their kind heart."

@house_of_adele:

"Awwwnn! Una welcome. They look so sweet."

@zeliahub:

"Designers for sew Ankara ready for them."

@oyenuga.favor:

"Welcome home Megan."

@aziesylvia:

"They're welcome to Naija. I love Harry and his personality. Age is really showing on Meghan, she looks different from the way she used to be."

@momsy_of_warri:

"Awwwwnnn my favorite royals, welcome to my country."

Prince Harry to raise son Archie in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africans shared interesting responses to recent revelations that Prince Harry hoped to raise his firstborn son Archie in Africa.

This is according to the world-renowned primatologist Dame Jane Goodall who is not only friends with King Charles but also had the opportunity to interview Harry for Vogue Magazine in 2019.

While not much is known beyond this statement, some Mzansi netizens were less than impressed by the Prince's view, as they felt it indicated a very primitive view of Africa as a continent.

Source: Legit.ng