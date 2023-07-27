The conversion between Whitemoney and Mercy Eke on the BBNaija All Stars reality TV show sent shockwaves through the internet

In a fresh update, the season 6 Shine Ya Eye winner proposed to form an alliance with the Pepper Dem winner

During a conversation in the lounge, Whitemoney informed Mercy that other housemates were not happy about their return to the house

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The BBNaija All Stars reality show is getting intense as housemates begin to understand the uncertainty before them.

A video making the rounds online captured the fierce moment Whitemoney tried to form an alliance with Mercy Eke, all hoping to make it to the last day.

BBNaija Whitemoney tires to join forces with Mercy Eke Credit: @mercyeke, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

During their conversation, Whitemoney revealed that several housemates, including Cross and Angel, were unhappy that they were both in the house.

He then proposed that they work together to avoid being voted out on time and suggested that his fan base would back Mercy Eke in any possible eviction and that Eke's fans would do the same for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Angel, Cross, and other HMs were talking against you; they don't like that we're here. Let's have an agreement whereby your fans vote for me when I'm up, and my fans vote for you when I'm up. Don't ever nominate me, as I'll never nominate you. We will be the last two standing HMs this season."

See their video below

BBNaija All Stars: Whitemoney's conversation with Mercy sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured how netizens perceived the deal Whitemoney presented to Mercy Eke.

See them below:

habibasani39:

"You too dey gossip. You’re already a winner what again? For your information you’re not winning again. Not even your kitchen strategy."

excel_osato:

"Lmao whitemoney you will go home, even if you strike that deal."

queenbukem_:

"Whitemoney is trying to use mercy fans oo don’t allow it."

its_daelah:

"Whitemoney knows cross and Angel are her guys and he’s trying to make her change her mind about them ‍♀️‍♀️."

tessy_tehz:

"That’s a lie I watched this scene. Angel was talking about white money and it was all jokes but mazi said he felt bad . Now he’s trying to form an alliance with mercy so he wants to twist everything. Cunning guy."

legend.zino_:

"WM Is actually very cunny !! That conversation angel and cross were just joking infact it was cross that started it that he is winning this season. Omo this white ehn."

misherbideyme:

"I no go mistake vote white money again in my life, he makes me regret voting him then."

minky_realty:

"Igbo man with street sense well done sir as cooking strategy no work this time…."

___omololasilver___:

"White money and Pere knows what they are doing.Only a gamer can go far in this game they knew Mercy has a fan base."

ermtyyy:

"LMAO… You're going home next week. Nobody can save you."

Mercy Eke stirs chaos as she walks out of Adekunle’s 1st meeting as Head of House

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke stirred some drama as she exited the first meeting called by Adekunle, the Head of House.

The meeting was called by Adekunle after Mercy invaded the Head of House room.

Mercy, who won the BBNaija 2019 edition, had stormed the Head of House lounge and tried to force Adekunle, Soma, Cross, Seyi, and Frodd to go to the garden for practice.

Source: Legit.ng