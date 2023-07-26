BBNaija All Stars housemate and winner of the 2019 edition of the reality show, Mercy Eke, has got netizens talking

The reality show star was spotted being celebrated on a billboard in Lagos which was said to have been done by fans

The viral video sparked a series of mixed reactions, with some netizens debating on whether fans were actually responsible or she did it by herself

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke, has not got netizens talking after she was spotted on a billboard in Lagos.

The BBNaija Pepper Dem winner was one of the 20 housemates to be unveiled on the All Stars show, and she has received an outpouring of support from fans.

Netizens react to BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke on billboard. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @realitytvng

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Mercy was spotted being celebrated on a big billboard in Lagos and was said to have been done by her fans.

On the billboard, Mercy was celebrated for making it on the BBNaija All Stars show as they wished her good luck to also bag the N120 million prize money.

See the video below:

Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke on Lagos billboard sparks debate

The video of Mercy Eke being celebrated on a billboard for being on BBN All Stars soon made the rounds online, and some netizens had things to say.

A number of them doubted that fans were actually responsible for the billboard as they claimed she must have paid for it before going on the show.

Read some of their comments below:

lovyprimzy_official:

“Something she already paid for before entering the house? That's just PR.”

gildasxaro:

“She paid for that before entering the house.”

prettyjovitaa:

“Mercy fans or Mercy herself?”

dumasekatongo:

“It's okay whether she paid herself or not...we are voting for her period.”

joyesene:

“Thank God we actually have 2 winners in the house, so if Mercy Eventually wins Dem no go say na ojoro. May the best player win.”

princessoluwaseun_12:

“She's not gonna win again.”

onyinyechi6120:

“Chiaaa, Nigerians can never learn.”

callmesucre:

“Story fans bawo…she don arrange everything finish before she come house.”

honiebells007:

“When ur big your big Abeg.”

makispie:

“If only you people know the strength of her fan base. We go shock una.”

nakpluz_backdrops_and_events:

“She paid for it before leaving soooooooo whaaaaaaaat!!!???it’s her money and she decided to say “fans” what’s your problem??since your fave were not smart enough to do what she did you haters should rest!!!”

Fans decide which past BBN winner between Mercy and Whitemoney will make All Stars finals

The BBNaija All Stars season has continued to cause an online buzz only two days after it kicked off.

Recall that the reality show featured 20 housemates from previous BBNaija seasons, including two past winners, Mercy Eke from Pepper Dem season and Whitemoney from Shine Ya Eye season.

Legit.ng has now organised a poll for its readers to determine which of the past BBNaija winners will make it to the BBN All Stars top five finalists.

