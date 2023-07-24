The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show season 8 recently kicked off to huge fanfare and has been the major bane of several discussions across multiple social media pages.

However, the shocking thing about the online discussions is that it isn't majorly about the former housemates who are back in the house but rather about some faves that were omitted and didn't make a comeback.

Legit.ng, in light of this, has compiled a list of former BBNaija housemates that fans were looking forward to seeing on the All-Star show but didn't make it.

1. Laycon from seasons 5, lockdown edition:

Olamilekan Agbeleshe is one of the most popular Big Brother Naija housemates ever. He emerged the winner of the Lockdown edition with a record number of votes yet to be surpassed.

Many of the fans of the former Unilag student have been fuming online ever since the season 8 premiere show ended, as many fans were looking forward to seeing Laycon make a return for the All-Star.

Some have even noted that Biggie might have special plans for Laycon to come on the show later.

2. Tacha from season 4, Pepper Dem Gang:

Natasha Akide Port-Harcourt's first-born daughter, better known as Tacha, has also been benchmarked as one of the most popular BBNaija stars.

Tacha has been trending online since the All-Star show kicked off, as many fans and other netizens have battled it out over wanting her back in the house or not.

3. Erica from season 5, Lockdown Edition:

Erica Nlewedim is another former BBNaija housemate that many have also noted that they were looking forward to seeing make a return to the house for the All-Stars show.

The Imo state-born reality TV star was one of the biggest stars of the Lockdown edition though she didn't make it to the show's final ten or even the grand finale.

Erica was booted off the show in 2020 after she physically assaulted another housemate on the show, Laycon, who ended up winning for the year.

4. Tobi Bakre from season 3, Double wahala:

Former reality TV fave turn action movie star Tobi Bakre is another ex-housemate many looked forward to seeing back on the show, but his fans were disappointed.

Tobi Bakre is arguably one of the biggest stars the show has ever produced, and to have seen him back in the house would have been quite a view for many of his fans.

5. Phyna from season 7, Level Up:

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, is another controversial personality many looked forward to returning to the show.

The calls for Phyna's return to the platform are mainly fuelled by the rift between her and her ex-pal, Chichi, who gunned for each other's head during the season 7 reunion show after fighting themselves dirty on national TV.

6. Bisola from season 3, Double Wahala:

Another Nollywood star that got her big break from BBNaija that many were looking forward to seeing her return to the show is actress Bisola Aiyeola.

She is one of the few who had forayed into Nollywood and has made it their abode comfortable after starring in multiple box office hits. She is also the host of the TV show Family Feud.

7. Ifu Ennada from season 3, Double Wahala:

Serial entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer Ifu Ennada is another that many netizens seem to have looked forward to seeing make a return.

Though it is yet to be seen if maybe later on, Ifu Ennada and the other housemates might still join their colleagues in the house.

Source: Legit.ng