An old video of BBNaija All Stars housemates Pere and Uriel in a romantic mood is trending on social media

The clip comes after Uriel, during her diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, opened up about being attracted to someone in the house

While she didn't reveal who the housemate was, some netizens dug up an old video of her and Pere to hint at who she was referring to

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemates Pere and Uriel are making headlines over an old video of them in a romantic mood that has gone viral on social media.

The video of Pere and Uriel sharing some romantic moments emerged after the latter's diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, July 25, revealing that she is attracted to someone in the house.

Netizens claim Uriel has a crush on Pere. Credit: @urielmusicstar @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Uriel, when asked to mention who the housemate was, said she couldn’t while adding that she is way older than the person.

Shortly after her diary session, some lovers of the reality show claimed she was referring to Pere and went on to share a video of them in a romantic mood as proof.

Netizens react to Pere and Uriel in a romantic video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have trailed the video. See them below

donwilliams_12:

"Them come dey do like say them never meet before in the house."

bellareii:

"They took their roles a little to seriously."

adawise_:

"Ahhh, what’s going on here?"

big__posh:

"Abi dem leave Bigi house go do shoot?"

hadassah_beloveth:

"Like seriously wow. So these two have met before coming for All stars and they are here acting like strangers to one another btw that kissing is."

timmmie93:

"Hmmm !!! There’s chemistry."

blingssbywendy:

"This a go far ooo see as them Dey do Asiv them no even sabi each oda ooo pere na confirm actor."

Uriel speaks about eviction from BBNaija

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Uriel trended on social media over her hilarious diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, July 25.

During her diary session, Uriel told Biggie she would create drama if she was evicted from the house on Sunday.

The housemate said she would set a record by becoming the first housemate to turn down eviction.

Source: Legit.ng