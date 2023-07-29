Big Brother Naija All Stars' Mercy Eke has finally agreed to stand with Whitemoney, as she announced their 'WhiteLambo' ship

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Whitemoney tried to convince the beauty queen to form an alliance with him since he observed some negative energy from the other housemates

A viral video showed the moment Mercy reintroduced herself and stated that she and Whitemoney were now a force, as the latter attested to it immediately

BBNaija Mercy Eke has finally succumbed to the demands of her fellow housemate, Whitemoney, as they join forces to increase their chances of staying long in the house.

Legit.ng previously reported that Whitemoeny first proposed an alliance with Mercy Eke so that their fans could both vote for any of them who gets nominated for eviction.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke finally agrees to Whitemoney's proposal Credit: @mercyekeofficial, @updatesbychioma, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In a fresh update, it appeared that the Pepper Dem Gang winner has given Whitemoney's proposition some thought, as she made an open proclamation on it.

According to Mercy:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"WhiteLambo is official."

Whitemoney, who was in the kitchen section where she voiced it, reiterated:

"WhiteLambo is official. This is the official ship for this season, the rest na canoe."

See the video below

Mercy Eke stirs chaos as she walks out of Adekunle’s 1st meeting as Head of House

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Mercy Eke stirred some drama as she exited the first meeting called by Adekunle, the Head of House.

The meeting was called by Adekunle after Mercy invaded the Head of House room.

Mercy, who won the BBNaija 2019 edition, had stormed the Head of House lounge and tried to force Adekunle, Soma, Cross, Seyi, and Frodd to go to the garden for practice.

Tacha reveals why she did not join BBN All Stars

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Tacha, has now opened up on why she did not participate in BBNaija All Stars.

Tacha was one of the BBNaija stars many fans had hoped would make the show and the socialite has now spoken up on why she was not a part of it.

Tacha revealed that everything is business to her. She explained further by saying that she would have gone for BBNaija All Stars if the organisers were going to pay her.

Source: Legit.ng