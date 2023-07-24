Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Christy O has joined netizens to react to the brand new All Stars season

While fans anticipate drama and fun, Christy took to Twitter to shade the stars who returned for the new season

According to the ex-housemate, most of the people who claimed the show was toxic returned even after swearing they wouldn't

Big Brother Naija star Christy O is one of the few who did not return for the All Stars season that kicked off on Sunday, July 23.

Christy reacted on her Twitter page, brutally shading her colleagues for daring to go back on the Big Brother Naija house.

Netizens react as Christy O shades colleagues Photo credit: @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

According to her, many housemates who swore with their lives never to go back on the show returned, and even though they tagged it toxic, their dresses shone the brightest at the unveiling.

She wrote:

"It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress. Believe celebrities at your own risk. #BBNaijaAllStars"

View Christy O's tweet below:

Netizens react to Christy O's tweet

@temiszn:

"Pele my dear i can feel your pain."

@gwenshuga:

" E be like they made you decline the offer."

@Big_Yem:

"You’re pained, painedin’t you?"

@Oficial_Mayella:

"Na you loose guard now."

@okiTwits:

"You’re pained because you didn’t get invited?"

@dameaijay:

"This one has offered herself as sacrifice to the dragging gods."

@softlifebae:

"PA is salty Biggie didn't call her. They said stars, not furniture."

@terahbby:

"Not you hating from the outside."

@honeybrowniee:

"The one person I did not expect to be back is Tolanibaj, she said she was depressed at BB house."

Kiddwaya offers Cee C N120m to leave BBNaija All Stars season

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya wasn't playing when he said he came into the house to win.

After his grand entrance on stage and entering the All Stars house, Kidd spotted 2018 star Cee C who accused him of greeting Biggie before her.

After they exchanged pleasantries, the billionaire kid tried to strike a deal with Cee C by offering her N120m.

