Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) has been appointed as the co-chairman of the NCDMB governing council

Tinubu confirmed the appointment on Thursday, via a statement by his Special Adviser of Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale said the appointment is part of Tinubu's efforts and commitment to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets

On Thursday, May 9, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Why Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo was appointed

This was contained in a statement signed by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President, Media and Publicity and sighted by Legit.ng.

According to the statement shared on X by Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, the new appointment is in line with Tinubu’s commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.

Ngelale, said that this was also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

Ngelale said that the President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth.

Part of the statement reads:

"This is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation's assets.

"The President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria's immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth," Ajuri Ngelale noted.

Tinubu gives Wike's strong ally Emeka Woke new appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Chukwuemeka Woke, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT has been appointed the MD and CEO of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

His new appointment was announced in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

Woke served as Chief of Staff at Government House, Port Harcourt under Wike as the governor of Rivers State.

