BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, has caused a buzz on social media after revealing that she spent $30k (N24 million) on her teeth

The reality show star who was recently on a radio show opened up on the cosmetic procedures she had done including fixing her teeth for over N24 million

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media with some netizens claiming that she was not being honest

BBNaija star, Tacha, is back in the news after she opened up on the huge amount of money she used to fix her teeth.

While presenting a radio show on Cool FM, the reality show star was speaking with popular influencer, Caramel Plug, on the cosmetic procedures she has done.

According to Tacha, she has removed fat from her arms and she also got her teeth fixed. Not stopping there, she went ahead to reveal that just the veneers for her teeth cost a whopping $30,000 (over N24 million).

In her words:

“I took off fat (from my arms) and then I fixed my teeth too so that was just like the only two procedures I did, $10,000 in my mouth, no wait, it’s actually $30k, I’m mixing them up, it’s actually $30k dollars for my veneers.”

Netizens debate as Tacha claims her teeth cost $30k (over N24m)

The video of Tacha speaking on how she spent over N24 million to fix her teeth soon made the rounds online and it became a talking point for many netizens.

Majority of them accused the reality star of lying while a few others claimed that it is possible she spent that amount on her teeth.

Read some of their comments below:

temiturpe007:

“You go explain tire, evidence no dey .”

egooflagos:

“This girl n lies eh .”

eloodrinestyles:

“Nawa o!!!! Numbers no Dey fear una to call sha!!!”

zucchy_nedu:

“I hope the teeth can cut through chains and iron now ..... Lie on us we are you bed.”

official_yanki_p:

“The best celebrity veneers in America ain’t $30k. Even the dentist that did davido and Rick Ross ain’t that expensive #liar.”

official_madinar:

“Maybe she did not do the regular Veneers...I think hers was laced with silver and a touch of rare volcano residue.”

lexxanthonie:

“She’s not lying by the way ,went to a dentist last week ,some veneers are 30k dollars.”

badboysammyx:

“This lie is smelling.”

emeks_007:

“The lies lol..what kind of teeth cost $30k.”

destinyighoigho2023:

“Babes it’s a blatant lie plus nobody really cares.”

Oghenefejiroprince:

“Una dey mad...30k dollar for teeth what is the source of your income ...I go delete ig for una.”

