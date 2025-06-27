Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has finally reacted to the drama between Linc’s ex-partner Yinka and May Edochie

In an Instagram post, Rita heavily blasted Yinka for attacking May and celebrated her exit from the family

Rita Edochie’s post made the rounds on social media, and it raised a series of comments from netizens

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has broken her silence about Linc’s ex-partner, Yinka, attacking May Edochie.

Recall that Yinka had incessantly attacked May Edochie and her fans, claiming they came for her first. Not stopping there, Linc’s partner then went as far as posting May’s phone number on social media for fans to harass her. This eventually led to Linc distancing himself from their relationship.

Days after the drama unfolded, Rita Edochie took to her Instagram account to address it.

Nigerians react as Rita Edochie finally reacts to Linc's ex-partner Yinka's drama with May. Photos: @ritaedochie, @yinkatheisen9, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress penned a lengthy note, condemning Yinka’s behaviour. According to her, Linc had not even married Yinka and made her an official part of the Edochie family, but she had already caused a lot of chaos.

Rita stated that she knew Yinka and Linc’s relationship wouldn’t last long, going by the way the US-based lady desperately jumped in. The actress, however, celebrated Yinka’s quick exit.

The Nollywood star explained her protective role in May Edochie’s life and praised Yul’s ex-wife for never paying attention to negativity.

Rita wrote:

“I HAVE BEEN MUTE BECAUSE I KNEW IT'S NOT GOING TO WORK OUT JUDGING FROM THE WAY YOU DESPERATELY JUMPED IN.

WELL, LUCKY YOU, YOUR OWN EXIT HAPPENED ALMOST IMMEDIATELY SO YOU WON'T BE DISGRACED FOR TOO LONG .

I AM QUEEN MAY'S MOTHER AND WILL REMAIN PROTECTIVE REGARDING EVERYTHING THAT CONCERNS HER ESPECIALLY ON THIS ONLINE SPACE WHERE A LOT OF PERSONS LIKE YOU, ARE BENT ON DRIVING HER INTO DEPRESSION WITH YOUR TOXICITIES .

GOOD THING SHE GETS TOO BUSY TO EVEN READ INSENSITIVE POSTS AND COMMENTS. BUT I STILL DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY SOME PEOPLE LOVE ATTACKING PEOPLE WHO DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING AGAINST THEM, MORE ESPECIALLY YOU .

NEED I REMIND YOU THAT THE QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE WE ALL KNOW IS SOMEONE THAT HOLDS NOTHING AGAINST PEOPLE, THIS BABY GIRL OF MINE DOESN'T HAVE TIME FOR HERSELF, LET ALONE HAVING TIME TO COME AT PEOPLE .

SHE IS A BUSY PERSON, VERY FOCUSED AND COMMITED TO THE THINGS SHE DOES .

TALKING ABOUT THE ENTIRE FAMILY OF THE PRESTIGIOUS EDOCHIES, WE ARE VERY PEACEFUL PEOPLE, WE DON'T HURT PEOPLE, WE DON'T LOOK FOR TROUBLES, WE ARE ALWAYS ON OUR OWN BUT DON'T FORGET WE ARE STILL VERY DANGEROUS LIONS, WHEN OUR TAILS ARE STEPPED ON, WE ERUPT LIKE VOLCANOES •.

SEE AS TROUBLE GO DEY HIM DEY, INYANGA LIKE YOU GO DEY WAKE AM . YOU MADE PEOPLE TO KEEP TROLLING EDOCHIES FAMILY WRITING CRAZY THINGS ABOUT US, EVEN TO AN, EXTENT OF SENDING MAY A DIRECT MESSAGE FILLED WITH LOTS OF TROLLING WORDS. ALL THESE HAPPENED WHEN YOU HAVE NOT ENTERED THE HOME 0OOO SO WHAT WOULD HAVE HAPPENED IF YOU WERE ALLOWED TO ENTER ? WHO SEND YOU NNE ?

AS IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH YOU WENT AS FAR AS DISPLAYING HER PHONE NUMBER, THAT OF LINC AND HIS BROTHERS FOR PUBLIC VIEWERSHIP .

WHAT WERE YOU INTENDING TO ACHIEVE WITH SUCH AN INSENSITIVE DEED ?

THE PEOPLE YOU WERE TRYING TO IMPRESS BEING THE REASONS YOU ARE COMING AT SOMEONE WHO DOESN'T KNOW YOU FROM ANYWHERE, NO DEY EVEN KNOW SAY YOU DEY EXIST LET ALONE THANKING OR CHEERING YOU FOR BEING AS MANNERLESS AS YOU WERE .

I AM GLAD YOU HAVE DECIDED TO REST JUST LIKE YOU SAID BECAUSE YOU FOR COLLECT WOTOWOTO FROM MY SIDE 0000 I WAS ACTUALLY WAITING FOR THE RIGHT TIME. I AM SURE YOU KNOW SAY I NO SEND ANYBODY PA.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie slams Yinka

Rita Edochie’s reaction to Yinka and May Edochie’s online drama raised a series of comments from netizens after the post went viral:

mj .oluebube said:

“I thought clout chasing was a thing of the youth, untill i knew Yinka against my wish through Linda Ikeji blog. At some point i realised she's after Yul not Linc her supposed fiancé s she'll do anything to please Yul even if it means disrespecting Linc. May the Mega Lord deliver you with a Mega deliverance Otondo Yinka.”

lolo_nwatakwocha said:

“Mama you are not only protecting Queen May, you are also protecting other women her age who are vulnerable in marriages. The world is watching. You have really set a standard that will last a lifetime. Because I am passing this huge baton to my daughter. She must learn to value herself in all situations.”

cynthia_kelz wrote:

“She also sent DMs insulting May? What exactly was she told to h8 May this much? That woman is pOsessed. Ahhh! Let her be reported to relevant authorities. She's a phoolish human being. Thank you Mama Rita for always standing on the side of the truth.”

pretty_iv_official wrote:

“The whole Edochies is behind May to show you she's a good woman. According to Leo, he said that's doing someone wrong on to of another wrong, which means they all know Yul did May wrong. I don't understand these people from no where coming to change the narratives, e go reach una body and una children body.”

amakalyan said:

“Honestly, wise people don't fight grace. Only if yinka knew the kind of grace that Queen May carries around, she wouldn't have given it a thought to come an inch to att@ck her.”

shewnn_feesa said:

“Three market days ago she was praising the Edochies and today, she's on Facebook writing nonsense about them.Yinka, Maynation doesn't hate the Edochies,we just don't like the way Yul treated his immediate family. If you come for the Edochies as you said, we will will give you a proper showdown.”

missmilcah said:

“Very desperate bunch of infested maggots. Her Karma came too early. Thank you Mama Rita for loving Queen May.”

mmesomamaxwell wrote:

“May God give me a mother inlaw who will always back me the way Rita Edochie backs Queen May.”

Nigerians react as Rita Edochie blasts Linc's ex-partner Yinka for attacking May Edochie. Photos: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Yinka speaks on Pete Edochie's sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Linc Edochie’s former partner, Yinka, caused more online drama with her recent post about the Edochie family.

Yinka shared her thoughts about her Facebook friend’s post where she spoke about Pete Edochie’s sons.

In the post, the friend identified as Laura Tata Miller wrote that ladies should avoid Pete Edochie’s sons. According to her, they do not treat women well.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng