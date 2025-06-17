Nigerian actor Yul Edochie trended online as he spoke about the appearances he makes at events

The renowned filmmaker claimed that he attends events with all his ancestors and 10,000 spirits

Sharing a video from an event he attended and displaying rituals at the venue, the singer spoke about the amount he charges to make an appearance

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie bragged about the change he brings to events as a guest.

Yul shared a video of himself and his team making an appearance at an event, saying he attends events with his ancestors and ten thousand spirits from Nteje and Umudioka.

The filmmaker mentioned that he charges N20 million for appearances at events.

He revealed that the gathering he attended in the video was in Nsugbe, and everything was on fire. He added that he went to support his close buddy, Barrister Tochukwu Nweke (SAN), as he laid his father to rest.

In his words, he wrote:

“When I charge you 20 million naira to make an appearance at your event, I do not come alone. I come with all my ancestors and ten thousand spirits from Nteje & Umudioka. On this day, Nsugbe was on fire.I stepped out to support my good friend, Barr. Tochukwu Nweke (SAN) Omelora as he laid his father to rest. ISI MMILI JI OFOR 1 of Igbo Land. EZEDIKE 1 na Nteje Aborgu.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chinwe.ezebuiro said:

"20million na chicken change, May is signings deals in hundreds of millions 😂😂 Yul onye ukpa, MR. SAPA PROMAX 🤣🤣."

denco961 said:

"Pastor no work for him again 😂."

ch.ichi8524 wrote:

"What Judy obasi reduced this man to 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 babalawo."

ela_expert_zone said:

"A very confuse fellow... how far with your ministry? Ikegwuru gi oh."

meldyify wrote:

"Please is this really the same well respected Yul Edochie that we used to know 🤦?"

agim_jessica said:

"This is not the time for this pls. Always check the time n seasons. Benue state is bleeding U R here doing what I don't no. Pls take it easy with the lies. The pay you 20m for appearance as what pls."

quee_nsabin said:

"Native doctor Yul Muoghalu Edochie Obasi. See how cursed kpekus don turn you into a joke."

jenniferanyika said:

"From pastor daddy G.O to nwa dibia anya nzu, oga norokwanu one place ka amara ebe Ife na eme gi si🙄. Oh Chim!"

faithkadi_1 said:

"Joker of the century! After you go the shout relax Jagaban will fix Nigeria, you no the see say Benue State the bleed right now? You always chose the wrong time to trend. Meanwhile content creators are cashing out massively..Whatever you do please stop gammbling ( win big lotto)."

fabulousaify said:

"See what Judy and her ogbanje sister has turned this man into😢Such a tragedy😢😢."

korion_girl wrote:

"From actor to politician to pastor to this! You are finished! Onye mgbu."

Yul Edochie's big brother privately remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lincoln Edochie, one of the sons of famed Nollywood actor.

According to reports, Linc married Yinka Theisen in May 2025, after previously marrying Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie.

Yinka lives in the United States and has grown children of her own. Her youngest child has reportedly graduated from high school.

Source: Legit.ng