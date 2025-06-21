Linc Edochie's wife, Yinka, has done the unthinkable in her online feud with May Edochie and her fans

The abroad-based lady has not rested in her online fight with May Nation ever since she got married to Yul Edochie's brother

Judy's alleged bestie accused May of using her fans against her and has now taken an extra step in her retaliation.

Drama has just unfolded online in multiple folds as Yul Edochie's new wife, Yinka, has taken action against May Edochie.

Recall that Yul Edochie's brother, Linc, earlier broke his silence on social media to address the controversy surrounding his recent wedding to Yinka, a Yoruba woman.

The private ceremony, which took place in May 2024, is not factual at the moment, but it sparked heated debates online, with many criticizing their family for allegedly condoning polygamy. The backlash extended to Linc's new wife, who faced online abuse from fans of his brother's estranged wife, May.

This online spat has gone on for a while now, with Yinka constantly dragging May Edochie online.

She claimed that May has used her fans as an instrument against her and has been playing the victim instead. In a new development, Yinka released May Edochie's direct line to the public, adding that enough is enough.

See the post below:

In an earlier report, the drama between Yinka, Linc's new wife and May's fans took a different turn.

The two have been at odds for some time, exchanging words online and revealing secrets about Linc's wife.

Fans of May have rallied behind her, warning Yinka to stay away from their "favorite queen," vowing to defend her against any attacks.

Reactions as Yinka exposes May Edochie's contact number

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"I’ll be livid if May doesn’t sue this emere, what a woman 🤦🏾‍♀."

@pearlyugo said:

"She didn't distribute Judy's number for snatching her husband. Is it your own number she'd distribute? This Yinka has been cooking up fights against May before Linc finally married her sef. Let her enjoy the seed she is sowing."

@uduak_isukpong said:

"When May ignores her for some month, she and Judy will start fighting themselves and the brothers will start fighting each other then Pete Edochie will release a new proverbs."

@cassie_collections said:

"Who gave her May’s number is it not linc..May will not reply."

@mj_classyakubewears said:

"I think this woman is so obsessed with May 😂😂😂 she desperately wants her to say something… But how come God will judge you is not enough for you all😂😂😂😂."

@officialblessingnwankwo1 said:

"Queen May WON'T answer u. What have some of u not done? Let her be."

@its_katchy said:

"This woman you are looking for May’s attention so bad. Na by force to be co-wife with you even after leaving the family???"

@thatgirl_nengi said:

"Nothing you wan tell me,this woman carry May for mind since before she marry linch abi Linc."

@twinsaffairkiddies said:

"Judy steal her husband she no distribute her number. na u wen marry another person for family 2 minutes ago na ur number she go come distribute give people."

Linc Edochie’s wife lambastes May Edochie

Per an earlier report, Nollywood actor Linc Edochie’s wife, Yinka fired back at May Edochie and her fans on social media.

In a series of new posts, the movie star’s wife claimed that May Edochie’s fans attacked her job, among other things.

Yinka challenged May Edochie’s fans on social media as she blasted them on her Instagram page.

