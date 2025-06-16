Nigerian actor Yul Edochie trended online as he called out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the condition of the country

The filmmaker, known to be a staunch supporter of the ruling political party, spoke about the high cost of living in the country

Yul further went on to mention the alleged reasons citizens were against the president, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the country’s growing economic and security challenges.

The filmmaker urged the president and his administration to prioritise the welfare of citizens struggling with high living costs and widespread insecurity.

Yul Edochie complains to Tinubu about the country.

He, however, highlighted that Nigerians are not frustrated with Tinubu personally, but with the harsh realities they face daily.

While offering praise for Tinubu’s infrastructural progress, Edochie emphasised that citizens would appreciate him more if he improves their quality of living.

He wrote:

“To my dear President. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, @officialasiwajubat. Nigerians do not hate you, they hate the situation they find themselves in, which is the hardship & insecurity in the country.

“His Excellency Sir, you have done so well in infrastructure and laid down some good policies.

"Tackle insecurity and high cost of living, and you’ll write your name with gold in the hearts of Nigerians.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

younginvestor504 sais:

"Deep down you’re tired of praising this man, but shame nor wan let you admit 👌."

kwinpeace said:

"With over 200 people or more that died in benue state, yul u woke up this morning to post this man??? You are already cur.sed!!! Let me not say much, Ewu Gambia."

ugovicc said:

"You and jollof I no know who mumu pass 🙌."

iorzaabenedict said:

"Anybody defending Tinubu may Benue happen to you and your family🤦🏿‍♂️💔."

judytotodonburst said:

YULSLESS MAN YOU ARE SO YULSLESS. YOU DESERVE JUDY'S EXPIRED KPEKUS. YEYE MAN.

ifyfinebaby wrote:

"I predicted rightly 👏👏👏👏. I predicted that today you will post Tinubu.Yuledochie go and get job ok. Tell Danielle to employ you ok. She can afford to pay you higher than what Tinubu will pay you."

nnakwechinelo said:

"Finally you accepted there’s hardship and insecurities in this country 😂😂😂 see how APC have made you a laughing stock 😂."

oilgas_25 wrote:

"Your daughter don graduate you face like say you no see am. You be ewu Gambia i swear."

freeman_8may said:

"ORIGINAL copy of your shame accepted by me."

kingremtop said:

"I’m glad that people of Anambra didn’t make mistake by voting you as their governor then , for your information your value has depreciate and we got to know through you that a lion can give birth to a goat . See as you are addressing Nigerian’s as “They”instead of “We”.i guess you are trying to proof that the hardship in Nigeria is not anywhere close to you, you are nothing than a big disappointment your clan."

mobility_entertainment1 said:

"Thank God you stated fact today. We all know he is not working 😂."

imaobong_adiaha said:

"Na now I just know say you no get sense ,even when people were hating on you I didn’t because I do believe no one is perfect but for this thing you just wrote here ,I’m here to tell you that you no get sense."

jasmineberry_32 wrote:

"E be like say baby cerelac don finish..... Na from views and comments you wan use make money abi? You will not succeed."

Tinubu gets called out by Yul Edochie.

