Nollywood actor Linc Edochie’s ex-partner, Yinka Theisen, is back in the news over their relationship drama

In a new development, Yinka reacted online after a friend advised women to avoid all of Pete Edochie’s sons

Yinka’s response to her friend’s post made the rounds on social media and it triggered a series of reactions

Nigerian actor Linc Edochie’s former partner, Yinka, has caused more online drama with her recent post about the Edochie family.

Recall that after Linc and Yinka publicly announced their breakup, it led to a series of posts from Yinka that got netizens talking.

Nigerians speak as Linc Edochie's ex-partner Yinka reacts to post about avoiding Pete Edochie's sons.

In a new development, Yinka shared her thoughts about her Facebook friend’s post where she spoke about Pete Edochie’s sons.

In the post, the friend identified as Laura Tata Miller wrote that ladies should avoid Pete Edochie’s sons. According to her, they do not treat women well.

Yinka then reacted to her friend’s post by sharing her thoughts. The US-based lady showed appreciation to her friend for her support, but noted that not all of Pete Edochie’s sons were bad.

Not stopping there, Yinka also vouched for her ex-boyfriend, Linc Edochie. She explained that he had different ways of reacting to situations when under pressure and that she would not throw him under the bus. Yinka also hinted that there was more to the situation than what was publicly known.

In her words:

“Sis, I thank you for this. There is more than meets the eyes but not all are guilty. Linc is a good man. We just have different ways of dealing with things when we are under pressure. I will not throw him under the bus. The other day I was upset, but I am okay now. Forgiveness and love! No one lives forever. So much more sis. We remain prayerful. God bless. So much more than meets the eye. Thank you for your support.Gene is an awesome man. He has been my friend for so many years. I love you so much my sister 😍.”

See Yinka’s post below:

Reactions as Yinka speaks on post about Pete Edochie’s sons

Linc Edochie’s ex-partner, Yinka’s reaction to the post about avoiding Pete Edochie’s sons made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of netizens. Some of them condemned Yinka for still speaking about her former relationship with Linc:

Jernald_couture_ said:

“This family was well respected until Yul and Judy happened.”

Onojafaitz said:

“May never complained about her inlaws sha 😍😍😍 such a mature queen 👸.”

Cindysshopng said:

“Madam abeg face front . Some battles are not meant to be fought and it's not every battle that has to be won . Sometimes you just have to look at the greater picture ahead then turn a blind eye . Them marry you first week of June , by second week , fight full everywhere third week don reach and na divorce be the way forward . I know say my face strong but your own strong gang and your behavior come strongggg join.”

Kunda_dk wrote:

“Queen May's is the apple of God's eye😍 See how her enemies are being scattered like chaff without her saying a single word.”

Glamourmimi_official said:

“Both engagement, marriage and divorce happened in same month. She deserves a plaque from Guinness book of records.”

Thriftwithcutiemamaa said:

“Aunty move on! The sane way you cry on May to move on . She spend 20years yet she move on like nothing happened now one month promise and fail you want to turn to it to Nigeria national anthem . Move mama nobody cares to hear anything.”

Decyforlife said:

“Name their father worked so hard for look at what de are doing to it.”

Nenejones_esq wrote:

“It’s better to live alone in peace than be in a relationship filled with land mines. Linc Edochie, 2025.”

Amie_jae said:

“This karma was too quick 😂😂😂😂😂 Moral of the story - do not fight GRACE … that grace can disgrace you. Now them never leave you ? Save your preaching aunty😂.”

Onyxgodwin said:

“This woman literally just entered this family and has already caused so much chaos!!”

Sunofdesoil wrote:

“In all these, May hasn’t uttered a word, just drinking water and minding her business.”

Viole_tbrian said:

“A well respected family, now a laughing stock, very sad.”

Nigerians react as Linc Edochie's former partner Yinka speaks about Yul Edochie's sons.

Pete Edochie's oldest son blasts Yinka

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie's oldest son, Leo, reacted to the drama between Linc's partner, Yinka and May Edochie.

Shortly after May’s number was posted by Yinka, Linc’s eldest brother, Leo, was heard speaking about the situation on a phone call that has since gone viral.

In the exposed audio, Leo Edochie noted that Yinka wasn’t even married to Linc Edochie yet. According to him, she’s not yet their wife.

