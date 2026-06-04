Nigeria’s Capital Importation Hit $10.37bn in Q1, 10 Banks Records Highest Share
- Capital importation into Nigeria increased 83.83% on year-on-year to $10.37bn in Q1 2026
- Investment inflows are weighted towards portfolio investment, while FDI decreased drastically
- The banking sector accounted for the bulk of the inflows, with Standard Chartered recording the highest
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that total capital importation into Nigeria increased by 83.83% year-on-year, from $5.64 billion to $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026,
The bureau stated that in the first quarter of 2026, the total capital importation was $10.37 billion from $5.64 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 83.83%.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total inflow grew by 60.97% from $6.44 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Breakdown of capital importation
Portfolio Investment was the largest component. It was valued at $9.86 billion, or 95.09% of the total inflow. The sum of Other Investment and FDI was $374.48 million (3.61%) and $135.08 million (1.30%) respectively.
FDI value slumped from $357.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $135.08 million in the first quarter of 2026, falling by 62.25%. This reflects a decline in long term investor interest, DailyTrust reports.
The banking sector attracted $7.55 billion or 72.79% of the total imported capital during the first quarter of 2026. It was followed by the financing sector, which attracted $2.42 billion (23.42%) and the production/manufacturing sector received $152.27 million (1.47%).
The largest inflow for the period originated from the United Kingdom, with $5.08 billion or 49.01% of the total capital imported in the first quarter.
It was followed by the United States with $3.18 billion (30.69%) and the Republic of South Africa with $983.83 million (9.49%).
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited accounted for the largest portion of capital inflow received by banks, with $4.41 billion or 42.56%, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, which received $2.77 billion or 26.79%, and Rand Merchant Bank, with $930.82 million or 8.97%.
Capital importation into Nigeria by banks (Q1 2026)
- Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited - $4.41bn
- Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc - $2.78bn
- Rand Merchant Bank - $930.82 million
- Citibank Nigeria Limited - $782.84 million
- Access Bank Plc - $710.03 million
- First Bank of Nigeria Plc - $274.74 million
- Guaranty Trust Bank Plc - $107.11 million
- Zenith Bank Plc - $69.33 million
- First City Monument Bank Plc - $64.97 million
- Ecobank Nigeria Plc - $62.06 million
- Fidelity Bank Plc - $60.68 million
- Optimus Bank Limited - $49.84 million
- Union Bank of Nigeria Plc - $19.24 million
- FSDH Merchant Bank Limited - $10 million
- United Bank for Africa Plc - $9.34 million
- Wema Bank Plc - $9.02 million
- Sterling Bank Plc - $8.52 million
- Signature Bank Limited - $4.96 million
- Keystone Bank Limited - $3.40 million
- ProvidusBank Plc - $0.74 million
- Polaris Bank - $0.48 million
- Greenwich Merchant Bank - $0.44 million
- Nova Merchant Bank Ltd - $0.04 million
Stock market cap shed N479bn
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited extended its bearish run as sustained profit-taking across major sectors dragged the market down by 0.35%.
The decline was driven largely by losses in the banking, consumer goods, and insurance sectors, as investors continued to exit positions amid weak sentiment.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.