Capital importation into Nigeria increased 83.83% on year-on-year to $10.37bn in Q1 2026

Investment inflows are weighted towards portfolio investment, while FDI decreased drastically

The banking sector accounted for the bulk of the inflows, with Standard Chartered recording the highest

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that total capital importation into Nigeria increased by 83.83% year-on-year, from $5.64 billion to $10.37 billion in the first quarter of 2026,

The bureau stated that in the first quarter of 2026, the total capital importation was $10.37 billion from $5.64 billion in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 83.83%.

Nigeria records strong surge in capital inflows as portfolio investments rise Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the total inflow grew by 60.97% from $6.44 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Breakdown of capital importation

Portfolio Investment was the largest component. It was valued at $9.86 billion, or 95.09% of the total inflow. The sum of Other Investment and FDI was $374.48 million (3.61%) and $135.08 million (1.30%) respectively.

FDI value slumped from $357.80 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $135.08 million in the first quarter of 2026, falling by 62.25%. This reflects a decline in long term investor interest, DailyTrust reports.

The banking sector attracted $7.55 billion or 72.79% of the total imported capital during the first quarter of 2026. It was followed by the financing sector, which attracted $2.42 billion (23.42%) and the production/manufacturing sector received $152.27 million (1.47%).

The largest inflow for the period originated from the United Kingdom, with $5.08 billion or 49.01% of the total capital imported in the first quarter.

It was followed by the United States with $3.18 billion (30.69%) and the Republic of South Africa with $983.83 million (9.49%).

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited accounted for the largest portion of capital inflow received by banks, with $4.41 billion or 42.56%, followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, which received $2.77 billion or 26.79%, and Rand Merchant Bank, with $930.82 million or 8.97%.

US, UK, South Africa drive Nigeria’s foreign investment inflows Photo: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

Capital importation into Nigeria by banks (Q1 2026)

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited - $4.41bn

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc - $2.78bn

Rand Merchant Bank - $930.82 million

Citibank Nigeria Limited - $782.84 million

Access Bank Plc - $710.03 million

First Bank of Nigeria Plc - $274.74 million

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc - $107.11 million

Zenith Bank Plc - $69.33 million

First City Monument Bank Plc - $64.97 million

Ecobank Nigeria Plc - $62.06 million

Fidelity Bank Plc - $60.68 million

Optimus Bank Limited - $49.84 million

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc - $19.24 million

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited - $10 million

United Bank for Africa Plc - $9.34 million

Wema Bank Plc - $9.02 million

Sterling Bank Plc - $8.52 million

Signature Bank Limited - $4.96 million

Keystone Bank Limited - $3.40 million

ProvidusBank Plc - $0.74 million

Polaris Bank - $0.48 million

Greenwich Merchant Bank - $0.44 million

Nova Merchant Bank Ltd - $0.04 million

Stock market cap shed N479bn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited extended its bearish run as sustained profit-taking across major sectors dragged the market down by 0.35%.

The decline was driven largely by losses in the banking, consumer goods, and insurance sectors, as investors continued to exit positions amid weak sentiment.

Source: Legit.ng