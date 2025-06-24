One of Nollywood’s biggest movie producers, Toyin Abraham, has shared some personal information about her failed marriage

Recall that the actress was once married to Adeniyi Johnson. Although the marriage was childless, it attracted a great deal of attention when it ended

In a new interview with Ebuja Obi-Uchenedum, the actress finally opened up about the issues that plagued the union

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has finally let the cat out of the bag. The public is aware that the actress and her colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, were married for approximately two years, dating from 2013 to 2015.

Since their separation, the duo has moved on and found love with other people. In a recent interview, Toyin Abraham opened up to her fans and netizens about the actual reason their union failed.

According to her, her family had prayed over it and told her that it was not a union meant to last, but she turned a deaf ear and went ahead with the marriage.

The actress also spoke about her present marriage to Kolawole Ajeyemi, adding that they have a beautiful relationship, filled with understanding, love, and mutual support.

Abraham's revelation sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, who shared their thoughts on the situation.

Recall, Nollywood actor and Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi broke down over the death of his dog, Castro.

The filmmaker took to social media on May 20, 2025, to announce the emotional passing of his pet.

The touching video raised the emotions of many netizens as they mourned with Toyin Abraham’s husband

How fans reacted to Toyin Abraham's revelation

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@adeoye2289 said:

"I SHA KNOW SHE GO MENTION WILL HAVE TWO KIDS SHA, MAMA YOU ARE TRULY A WORLD BEST 😍😍😍😍😍."

@omo_le_wa__ siad:

"Hmmmm she don talk anoda story here . I won’t narrate it b4 her ppl go finish mi."

@aradojo said:

"I hope they told you this new husband is your husband because God can never lie."

@ayomi_grayo said:

"Love is a beautiful thing 😍, so happy for you."

@italianpizzasharwama said:

"When you failed to listen to voice of God."

@acegbelepawo said:

"Every family get things to say, if it works na so una go open ur family yansh outside."

@iremide_sholaakindele_ said:

"So out of everything she said this is the only one u can point out."

@mimicklevel_elenu1 said:

"😂😂 God will continue to keep una bound ….. the last part made me laugh 😂 tho."

@adewuyimorenikeyewande said:

"I admire the fact that she is one of the best in the movie industry and her marriage is working and she has children, She is favoured not easy seeing a lady winning in all aspects of life Career, marriage and having amd rasing kids 🙌🙌🙌."

Toyin Abraham tried to tear Juma's pic off Papaya's dress

Per a previous report, there were many memorable moments from Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s traditional Nigerian wedding.

One of those that stood out was Papaya Ex’s dress to the event, where she had photos of the bride and groom attached to her dress.

Many had varying opinions about the position of the groom’s picture, and Toyin Abraham was not having it either.

