Nightlife boss and restaurant owner Pascal Okechukwu widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest sparked confusion on social media with his recent post

The celebrity barman has been in spain for some days enjoying quality time with Davido and others ahead of Asa Asika's wedding

However, a post where he went shitless, and made a comment about summer body, which has now ignited online discourse

Controversial Nigerian barman, Pascal Okechukwu, professionally known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again left social media abuzz following his latest post.

Cubana CP, who constantly gets called out by his alleged baby mama Hellen Ati, shared a video of him having a good time in Spain.

Cubana CP hangs out with Davido in Spain ahead of Asa's wedding. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Pascal has been in Spain with Davido, Special Spesh, Asa, Lati, and others as they anticipate Afrobeat star Davido's destination wedding.

In a fresh clip shared online by Cubana CP, he went shirtless and showed off his summer body, leaving many mouths to bicker.

According to him, he cares less about a summer body, as money is more important. His confidence, amid backlash, has triggered even more reactions on social media, retaining his status as 'Belle na water.

Watch the video here:

Cubana CP's 'baby mama' taunts him

Recall, Hellen Ati, Cubana CP’s alleged baby mama reignited her public feud with Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest over a paternity dispute.

Ati claims Chiefpriest fathered her two-year-old son, but he has consistently denied the allegations.

The Kenyan lady recently took to social media to mock Davido’s bestie after the Lagos State government sealed his restaurant.

Reactions as Cubana CP goes shirtless

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@big_mikeoflos said:

"I love the way you’re representing our size and giving us confidence bro, keep it up!"

@being_mrs_babs said:

"Helen setting her ring light aggressively 😂😂😂."

@phyno_sayings said:

"CHIEFPRIEST BALL TOO MUCH NEWS YA JE GBA NA NET."

@precious.edi.731 said:

"You can still get summer body and summer money sha ✌🏻😂😂."

@kingamaz11 said:

"Bros I nor fit wait make this immigration renew my passport finish make I come be like you."

Cubana CP gives up on Summer body, says money is more important. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@dopekhris said:

"Why you nr just get both the summer money and summer body."

@kingjudamin said:

"Abeg na summer money man need oo, summer body na for the achalugos😂."

@gallantnurse143 said:

"Is the summer body for me😂😂😂😂 this cp eh."

@carlos_chokhmah said:

"See billions for man neck 😢😢😢😢, God when? , I received the grace of @davido and @cubana_chiefpriest 🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ in Jesus' name, amen 🙏."

@_bigcb_ said:

"Belle na water, money na water, everything na water."

VDM finally reacts to Davido, Cubana CP's visit to Tinubu

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media critic, VDM finally shared his stance on Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’s visit to the presidency.

Recall that social media was thrown into a frenzy after a clip of OBO and CP’s visit to Tinubu and Shettima went viral.

Reacting to the clip, VeryDarkMan revealed his thoughts about the situation to his fans, igniting more reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng