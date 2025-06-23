Wizkid's third child and first daughter, Morayo, named after his beloved mother, is making waves across social media

The adorable baby was spotted sitting comfortably on her mother’s lap, wearing a beautiful dress gifted to her by Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don

However, fans quickly shifted their attention to Japa P's finger, noticing the large rock on it, which triggered mixed reactions online

A new video shared by Wizkid’s long-time partner, Jada Pollock, has stirred mixed reactions from social media users and fans.

Recall that Jada and Wizkid recently unveiled their baby girl, Morayo, to the world, with many gushing over her beauty and resemblance to her father.

In the video, Jada showed off Morayo’s dress, revealing that she was styled by Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P flashes engagement ring in fresh video. Credit: @japa_p, @stefflondon

This revelation triggered waves of reactions from fans, many speculating whether Stefflon Don was attempting to re-enter the circle.

However, another object in the video quickly stole the spotlight, Jada’s engagement finger, adorned with a large shiny rock.

For years, fans have wondered when Wizkid would pop the question, with some trolling Jada over her "baby mama" status.

Given the fresh observations, it’s now hard to tell whether Jada Pollock is still just Wizkid’s baby mama or something more.

Watch the video below:

Jada P's ring sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions from online users below:

@sam0sky27 said:

"Una no see that ring 💍 OTL."

@ijsluxuryhome said:

"Awww beautiful little princess."

@harrisgloria36 said:

"OMG Princess Morayo is sooooo precious and adorablely cute, Cuteness Overload here, Princess Morayo look exactly like Big Wiz and his Mother, thus little Angel look nothing like Jada at all, Daddy's little Princess🙏 🎀🩷🎀🩷🎀🩷🎀🩷🎀🩷🥰❤️."

@dammy_prodigy said:

"Thank you aunty Steff,see as our PRINCESS fine❤️."

Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P sparks engagement speculations online. Credit: @japa_p

@temitope_austin0 said:

"Na middle finger Dem dey wear wedding ring???"

@apocarlypto said:

"Wizkid wey don marry her lowkey 😂."

@nonso_theking said:

"Wizkid, king of low-key-ness. Bros go don marry that sister long time ago, but una no know."

@rukijackson said:

"They don marry since😂😂u dey whine me ni. U think wizkid dey travel with visa ni??"

@ayimienpeter said:

"That's an engagement ring 💍. Na only WizKid know why he never change the ring to marriage ring."

@windychris212 said:

"Them don do small thing for this pikin head."

@exboy100 said:

"Big wiz omo werey, he wise die 😂😂😂 Silent actor."

Shank loses composure as he meets Wizkid

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Shank Comics, whose real name is Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, has finally met Afrobeat star Wizkid in person.

The popular social media personality, who has been abroad building his streaming career, encountered the music icon in the United States.

Their meeting happened ahead of Wizkid’s Hollywood concert, with fans praising the singer for the warm and respectful way he treated the comedian in the viral video.

